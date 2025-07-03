Spendstream and Raffle House Launch Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Prize Draw Industry

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spendstream, a leading provider of white-label rewards technology, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Raffle House, the UK's premier property raffle platform. This collaboration introduces a novel approach to prize draws, giving customers the opportunity to win a multi-million-pound house each month – for free - from their regular supermarket spending.

Transforming the £1bn Prize Draw Landscape

Raffle House Logo

This partnership signifies a paradigm shift in the prize draw industry by linking routine purchases with the opportunity to potentially win a house! Consumers can now earn free entries into Raffle House competitions simply by shopping with over 150 participating brands, including Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, M&S, and Currys. For every £10 spent at these retailers, customers receive one free entry into Raffle House's prize draws.

"Our mission at Spendstream is to reward consumers instantly for their everyday shopping," said Bradley Blake, Founder & CEO of Spendstream. "By partnering with Raffle House, we're enabling customers to turn their regular purchases into opportunities to win extraordinary prizes."

"This collaboration allows us to offer our customers more value and excitement," said James Mieville, Director at Raffle House. "By earning entries through their everyday shopping, customers are more engaged and have more chances to win, enhancing their overall experience with our brand."

How It Works for Customers

Shop with Partner Brands: Customers make purchases at any of the 150+ participating retailers. Earn Free Entries: For every £10 spent, customers automatically receive one free entry into Raffle House's prize draws. Win Big: With more entries, customers increase their chances of winning prizes such as dream homes, luxury cars, and substantial cash rewards.

About Spendstream

Founded in 2025 by rewards industry veteran Bradley Blake, Spendstream specialises in providing customised, white-label rewards solutions that help businesses enhance customer engagement and loyalty. By integrating with over 150 popular UK brands, Spendstream enables companies to offer instant, meaningful rewards to their customers.

About Raffle House

Established in 2017, Raffle House offers participants the chance to win high-value prizes, including properties and cash, through online raffles. Committed to making homeownership more accessible, Raffle House also donates a portion of its proceeds to various charitable organisations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724465/Spendstream_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724466/Raffle_House_Logo.jpg