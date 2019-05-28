Speedcast Connects 23 Rural Courts for Colombian Government's Judicial Branch

High-Quality, Hybrid Network Will Support Voice, Video, and Data Services and Solutions

MIAMI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced it will provide connectivity services for 23 rural courts in Colombia with CenturyLink, a local partner. Speedcast and CenturyLink are providing connectivity services for the Superior Council of the Judiciary (SCJ), an institution within Colombia's judicial branch responsible for administration and other tasks.

Speedcast will use integrated VSAT and MPLS technology to provide end-users with a hybrid, multipurpose network for services and solutions such as internet, video conferencing, voice, and IP PBX. Speedcast with CenturyLink will provide the courts with 6/3 Mbps 13:1 contention links. The project with SCJ will provide connectivity for rural courts in Choco, Putumayo, Guainia, Vaupes Meta, Puerto Carreño, Leticia and Vichada.

"We worked closely with the SCJ to develop a robust, high-quality service for its rural courts," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, at Speedcast. "Overcoming the digital divide goes beyond merely making services available to underserved locations for content, education, and commerce. The connectivity services that we provide to CenturyLink also help these remote towns uphold justice and fair governance."

"These days, connectivity and speed is expected, even in rural areas," said the IT Director at SCJ. "That's why it's important that our judicial branch uses high-quality, reliable connectivity services. We chose Speedcast for their fast deployment and high level of service."

