Speedcast and In Aria! Networks Join Forces with Telespazio on Large-Scale, High-Capacity Video Services

New Managed Service Enables Secure, Flexible, and Efficient Digital TV Contribution, Cloud-Based Video Processing, Playout, and Multi-Platform Distribution

HAUPPAUGE, New York, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast, the world's largest provider of remote communications and IT services (ASX: SDA), today announced a joint service offering with In Aria! Networks, one of Europe's leading service providers in managed broadcast video contribution over IP, and Telespazio, a leading provider of digital TV platforms and satellite transmission in Europe. Relying on a combination of In Aria! Networks' redundant video contribution over IP gateways integrated with the Speedcast Media Network (SMN) and Telespazio video teleports, media companies around the globe can securely contribute and deliver SD, HD, and UHD video services with unparalleled efficiency, flexibility, and a faster time to market.

The joint service offering from Speedcast, In Aria! Networks and Telespazio is designed to speed up cloud-based IP video contribution, media processing and satellite-based digital distribution. The offering includes a wide range of cloud-based value-added services, such as backhaul, media conversion, high-quality, low-latency live streaming, and occasional use secure IP contribution, as well as multichannel digital TV platforms on the leading European Direct-to-Home satellite position.

Telespazio's digital video teleport facilities in Fucino Space Center, Italy feature 170 antennas and offer a broad satellite footprint for distribution of video channels across the Atlantic, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Indian regions. When combined with SMN's low-latency fiber distribution network, multiple teleport locations around the world, and fully managed IP video transport service, they provide media companies with a large-scale, high-capacity global solution for delivering broadcast-quality video. In addition, the companies are collaborating on DVB-S and DVB-S2 Direct-to-Home satellites at 13° East to ensure improved video delivery across Europe.

"Uniting Telespazio's DVB-S2 digital video platforms with In Aria! Networks' innovative media transport technology and the Speedcast Media Network will have a huge impact on multi-platform video delivery," said Alessandro Caranci, Head of Line of Business Satellite Communications at Telespazio. "Our customers can now have access to a cloud-based IP video contribution and distribution network, making it easy and cost-efficient to deliver video in any region on any device."

"We're thrilled to partner with Telespazio, a major player in Europe, and Speedcast, who has a huge influence in North America and the Asia Pacific regions," said Alberto Carpenè, CEO of In Aria! and Vice President of the Speedcast Media Network. "This joint offering sets a new benchmark for flexibility, enabling media companies to launch channels faster and more affordably."

"Joining forces with Telespazio and In Aria! Networks allows us to address a critical growing need in the media market for hybrid video services," said Erwan Emilian, Executive Vice President of Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. "This partnership represents the fastest and most efficient way to backhaul video feeds, the widest network capacity for video distribution, and the broadest portfolio of value-added services, including cloud-based playout and media processing up to the satellite distribution on various satellites."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

About In Aria! Limited

In Aria! Networks is a leading live & secure video transport provider with its flagship Ottvideo CDN managed video transport network. The company developed a secure proprietary protocol over UDP and a Video Routing OS that helps service providers replace costly MPLS, 1+1 fiber dedicated networks and satellite contribution video links for low latency fully lossless broadcast and surveillance video contribution and distribution to media headends and surveillance video analytics clouds. In Aria! Networks Live CDN is powered by OttvideoOS, the video routing stack with MpegTS, RTSP and SDI Inputs and Outputs running on different proprietary networking gear, virtual machines and carrier grade equipment. In Aria! Networks is focused on changing the way professional live video is distributed and consolidated globally, with a more efficient, faster, and flexible software based "over the top" approach. OttvideoOS is currently in use by many leading Media Organizations, Content Providers, TV Headends and Cloud Video Analytics vendors. Learn more at: www.inaria.me

In Aria! and OttvideoOS are trademarks of In Aria! Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Telespazio

Telespazio, a Leonardo and Thales 67/33 joint venture, is one of the world's leading operators in satellite services. Its activities range from the design and development of space systems to the management of launch services, from in-orbit satellite control to Earth observation, from integrated communications, satellite navigation and localization services to scientific programs. Telespazio plays a leading role in the reference markets harnessing technological experience acquired over the years. Since its establishment, the company has participated in major European space programs such as Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus and COSMO-SkyMed. In 2018, Telespazio generated revenues for 493 million Euros while employing approximately 2,500 people in eight countries. www.telespazio.com

