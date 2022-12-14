Spectrum Markets welcomes Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives to be offered in Spain and the Nordic countries

Spectrum Markets has used its flexible digital architecture to increase capacity by five times to accommodate additional volumes in a single, unique order book

With Societe Generale, Spectrum will significantly increase the number of financial instruments available to investors in Finland , Norway , Sweden and Spain and offer a greater diversity of underlyings to invest in

, , and and offer a greater diversity of underlyings to invest in This new venue membership will allow Societe Generale to access new retail investors in these countries

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, announced today it is welcoming Societe Generale as a new member, acting as liquidity provider and market maker of newly issued financial instruments. The global financial services firm will initially issue and request admission for a series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products on Spectrum Markets, making these available to retail investors in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Spain via their broker or bank.

Societe Generale aims to list several thousand instruments on the venue, based on client demand in these countries, and could expand its offering into other retail investment products in future.

Spectrum has scaled up its flexible infrastructure to handle the additional volume of order flow and quote data, increasing capacity by over 400%.

Like for any other market maker, Spectrum will manage a unique, international order book for each individual instrument listed by Societe Generale. These instruments will be publicly offered in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Spain, taking advantage of Spectrum's pan-European trading infrastructure and consolidating trading volumes across countries.

The announcement marks a significant next step for Spectrum's strategy of hosting a focused suite of products linked to the most actively traded underlyings by offering more options on the type and duration of investment.

Following its acquisition and successful integration of the Commerzbank's Equity Markets and Commodities business in 2020, Societe Generale is a leading issuer of exchange-traded investment products in Europe, with more than 30 years of know-how in derivatives. Issuer of the first warrant on the Paris stock exchange in 1989, the bank has always been at the forefront of innovation in this industry, with strong structuring and market-making capabilities and a large range of products and services well-suited to the needs of retail investors.

"We've always said we want to list only those products that are most interesting for European retail investors, focusing on what they are actually going to use, and the new products from Societe Generale certainly fit that mould. Offering more investment options in terms of duration, as well as underlyings, is a priority for us going forward, and we expect this to significantly contribute to trading volumes and liquidity" explains Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO.

"Spectrum Markets' reach and expanding retail investor base, as well as the extended trading hours on a state-of-the-art order matching model, make them an attractive partner for us as we grow our listed securitised derivatives business internationally," said Didier Imbert, Head of Public Distribution Europe for Societe Generale.

