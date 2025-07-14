Special Olympics Announces David Evangelista as New Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The international Board of Directors of Special Olympics is pleased to announce the appointment of David Evangelista as the global movement's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2026. Evangelista will succeed Mary Davis, who is retiring on 31 December 2025 after 10 years as President and Chief Executive Officer and 47 years of involvement with Special Olympics, including as a volunteer, coach, Program leader, Regional President, and head of Special Olympics World Summer Games Ireland 2003, marking the first World Summer Games held outside the U.S.

"After a thorough search and succession planning process, the Board of Directors unanimously chose David Evangelista to succeed Mary Davis," Tim Shriver, the Board's Chair said. "We're thrilled to have such a visionary and committed leader within our ranks and grateful that David accepted our invitation to lead at such a critical moment in our history where the power of inclusion and the joy of sport are more needed than ever. Special Olympics has benefitted from the extraordinary leadership of Mary Davis for almost four decades, and we're all convinced that the movement will continue to grow and flourish with David taking over."

"I'm humbled by the confidence of the Board and overwhelmed with pride and anticipation. Mary has been a game changer for our movement, and I hope to join with our athletes, volunteers, Board, and staff to build on her track record of powerful growth and impact in the years ahead," said David Evangelista, Regional President & Managing Director, Special Olympics Europe Eurasia.

Kiera Byland, a member of the Board and of the search committee, added, "I am pleased that David is our new leader and that he recognizes the central importance of athlete leaders and athlete voices. I look forward to working with him and the Board to continue to grow our focus on athlete leadership."

"I can't wait to get to work with David and to support him as he prepares for his new role," said Davis, who will lead the six-month transition. "I've had the pleasure of watching David grow and flourish throughout his career at Special Olympics, and I know he will be a fantastic Chief Executive."

Currently, Evangelista serves as the President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia where he oversees program operations in 58 countries in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, providing strategic direction and engagement with the public and private sector to raise awareness and gain support.

As the new President and Chief Executive Officer, Evangelista brings over two decades of Special Olympics experience, a family history that introduced him to the movement as a child, a broad international perspective, and a deep commitment to inclusion and empowerment for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Evangelista has driven growth initiatives for Special Olympics government relations, corporate partnerships, multilateral development, and state and national program expansion and sustainability.

Evangelista is a current member of the Centre for Sports and Human Rights, sits on the Board of Directors of The Access Challenge, served as a former member of the High-Level Group on Sports Diplomacy for the European Commission, and is a member of the Advisory Council of Bower Group Africa. He is a Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow of the Lions Clubs International Foundation and currently serves as a Board Member of the Centennial Champions 100 Lions Club in the United Kingdom. He has served as a guest speaker for the United Nations, European Union, universities, and civil society organizations on sport, international development, refugees, disability, and disability policy, and program implementation.

Evangelista has a bachelor's degree in international relations from the School of International Service of American University in Washington, D.C., and a master's degree in international business and an EMBA from the Universidad Intercontinental de la Empresa (UIE), where he has also served as associate professor of international relations and international cooperation.

Shriver noted, "The Board was extraordinarily well served by the search committee composed of Anne Finucane, Kiera Byland, Dale Jones, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Angelo Moratti, and Joni Bessler. These and other directors will support the transition process and, with the Executive Committee, continue to monitor the organization's talent development and succession strategy in the years ahead."

