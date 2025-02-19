Speakers at Inaugural SEMIEXPO Heartland Event to Highlight Advancements in Smart Manufacturing and Smart Mobility

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIEXPO Heartland, SEMI's first Midwestern U.S. exposition to be held April 1-2 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, will feature a conference program highlighting the latest developments in smart manufacturing and smart mobility. This event will bring together leaders from both areas to explore strategies for collaboration and innovation, fostering growth and new business opportunities in this thriving hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Registration is open.

SEMIEXPO Heartland Inaugural Conference Highlights

The event will be hosted by SEMIEXPO Heartland Honorary Chairman Terry Brewer, Founder and Chairman of Brewer Science.

Keynote Speakers

CHIPS for America: Dev Palmer, Director, National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program

Governor of Indiana : The Honorable Mike Braun

: The Honorable Mike Braun Polar Semiconductor: Surya Iyer, President and COO

Purdue University : Mung Chiang, President

: Mung Chiang, President Robert Bosch Semiconductor: Thorsten Scheer , Regional President Mobility Electronics

Panel Session: Future of Semiconductors in the Midwest

Indiana Secretary of Commerce: David J. Adams

Secretary of Commerce: Michigan Economic Development Corporation: Quentin Messer Jr , President and CEO

, President and CEO JobsOhio: J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO

Smart Manufacturing Sessions will share insights on deployment for smart manufacturing tools, technologies, and methods for the assembly, package, and test (APT) areas of semiconductor manufacturing.

APT Innovations Unleashed

This session will highlight advancements in chip APT techniques for current and future advanced nodes, mature nodes, and traditional and future packaging approaches. Attendees will discover how these technologies are reshaping the industry and enabling high-performance, low-power chips for applications like 5G, autonomous vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT).





To ensure the high-quality chips needed for a connected world, testing, yield, and optimization are essential. This session will focus on these considerations and the current state-of-the-art in APT, including wafer testing, assembly, and final packaging.





Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the transformative role that robotics and automation play in semiconductor APT. This session will highlight how cobots and robots are enhancing productivity, reducing costs, improving quality, and implementing predictive maintenance for factory operations.





As innovative wafer fabs adopt technologies like digital twins, generative AI, and machine learning, this session will highlight deployment challenges pertaining to security, upskilling talent, and sustainability.

Smart Mobility Sessions will provide a forum for addressing technical issues and supply chain dynamics related to sensors and mobility challenges.

Electric Vehicles and Power Semiconductors Driving Sustainability

Whether vehicles are hybrid-electric, battery-electric, or fuel-cell powered, different solutions like traditional silicon, IGBTs, SiC, GaN, and other advanced materials come into play. This session will explore these technologies, along with supply chain challenges, market trends, policies, and trade.





Some experts see chiplets as a game-changing technology, while others view them as a new marketplace. This session will offer insights from chip makers, automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and market analysts, to put the future of chiplets into perspective.





Today's industry is experiencing both the benefits and challenges of letting computers take the wheel. This session will delve into the essential hardware for computing, sensing, and communication. Presenters will provide an update on autonomous driving technologies, as well as the semiconductors and sensors needed to bridge the gaps.





With over 100 MEMS and sensors on each smart vehicle, these technologies are crucial for safety, sustainability, and convenience. This session will discuss the essential sensors for smart vehicles, their function for IoT, and how evolving specifications and regulations will impact their designs.

Workforce Development Pavilion

SEMIEXPO Heartland will include SEMI's signature Workforce Development Pavilion to connect job seekers with employers, provide resume guidance, and offer opportunities for mentorship. The Workforce Development Pavilion will also host "day in the life" sessions, where professionals will share their career experiences in the semiconductor industry. The pavilion is free for students, recent graduates, and U.S. military members.

View the full SEMIEXPO Heartland 2025 agenda for updates on speakers and to learn more.

For press interested in attending SEMIEXPO Heartland 2025, please contact Sherrie Gutierrez at sgutierrez@semi.org.

SEMIEXPO Heartland was developed in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Applied Research Institute, Purdue University, and Visit Indy.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About Indiana Economic Development Corporation

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is part of the broader State of Indiana's Commerce Office created by Governor Mike Braun and is charged with growing the state economy, driving economic development, and helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a board of directors chaired by Governor Mike Braun, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including workforce development, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance and talent attraction and retention. For more information about the IEDC, visit iedc.in.gov.

About Applied Research Institute (ARI)

Applied Research Institute (ARI) is a non-partisan leader in technology innovation and strategy. As a neutral, third-party innovation ecosystem orchestrator, ARI collaborates with cross-sectional partners from state and federal government, industry, and academia, across a wide spectrum of technology focus areas. We specialize in creating robust ecosystems, facilitating partnerships, and managing complex technology projects from start to finish – all with the goal of transforming ideas into game-changing results.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is known for its excellence, scale, and impact in semiconductor education and research. Purdue leads the 33-university SCALE network, which is developing a semiconductor workforce for the defense sector. Purdue's Semiconductor Degrees Program, guided by 40 senior semiconductor leaders, is developing the semiconductor workforce for the commercial sector. A strong, critical mass of researchers spans the full stack of semiconductors R&D, from materials and devices, to circuits, systems, architecture, and advanced packaging integration. Led by the Atalla Institute for Advanced System Integration and Packaging, the Birck Nanotechnology Center, the Center for Secure Microelectronics Ecosystems, the Institute for CHIPS and AI, and supported by the nanoHUB infrastructure for data services and AI, Purdue plays an active role in many national R&D programs.

Visit Indy

Indy's convention and visitor's bureau enhances the quality of life in Indianapolis by optimizing visitor-related economic impact. As an unprecedented level of cooperation between business and government boosts Indianapolis to a completely new level, they're reveling in the opportunity to show our city off to SEMI and the semiconductor industry community.

