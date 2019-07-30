Speakap V.P. of Sales Greg Fox to Lead Innovation Forum Session at Winsight's Outlook Leadership Conference

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Fox of Speakap , the leading provider of branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, will be a guest speaker at Winsight's Outlook Leadership Conference on August 13. The conference takes place on August 11 - 14 in Asheville, North Carolina.

The conference is the convenience industry's premier event, offering retailers and executives the opportunity to establish key partnerships and gain insights to increase their market share.

Fox is the Vice President of U.S. Sales for Speakap, the company that provides communication solutions designed to meet the needs of the convenience industry's workforce. He will lead an innovation forum session about frontline employee retention through enhanced communication and engagement. To help illustrate this, Fox will share new research on how organizations can successfully align their communication platforms to meet strategic priorities.

In May, Fox spoke at Leap Oil & Gas , where he led a key speaking session about engaging each generation of the workforce to deliver a consistent customer experience and elevate your brand.

About Speakap

Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The company's innovative solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to provide optimal customer experiences. From messaging and news items to private groups and events, Speakap provides businesses the opportunity to deliver relevant and timely content to their workforces and supports both business growth and employee retention. Founded in 2011, Speakap has partnered with more than 400 organizations around the globe across various industries - such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more - and has locations in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Cologne, and Brussels. More information can be found at www.speakap.com .

