SPE System Alliance Technology Days: international digital conference on Single Pair Ethernet

BLOMBERG, Germany, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22 and 23, the SPE System Alliance hosts an international, digital exchange of knowledge between experts of different industries and technology sectors on the topic of Single Pair Ethernet. The Technology Days, taking place for the first time this year, provide participants with the opportunity to talk to specialists and to inform themselves about the added value of this communication technology. A keynote, discussions, and an exhibition constitute the framework of this digital conference. Partners of the SPE System Alliance, like Dätwyler, Fluke Networks, Kyland, Microchip, Phoenix Contact, Prysmian Group, R&M, Rosenberger, Sick, Telegärtner and Weidmüller, will point out trends within SPE technology and explain the relevance for components like switches, semiconductors, sensors, connectors, and cables.