Sparta Systems' TrackWise QMS Selected by Siegfried to Harmonize Quality Systems Globally

Company implements leading QMS solution to standardize data processes, improve usability and deliver consistent insights across the enterprise

HAMILTON, New Jersey, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sparta Systems, Inc., the leading provider of quality management solutions for life sciences, announced that Siegfried has implemented Sparta Systems TrackWise as their QMS system across its global organization. As a leading contract manufacturing organization with sites all over the globe, Siegfried recognizes the importance of consistency in reporting information to its customers. By using TrackWise QMS, the organization can maintain conformity regardless of location.

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company, headquartered in Switzerland, with facilities located in Switzerland, the United States, Malta, China, Germany and France. The organization is active in primary and secondary drug manufacturing; developing and manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharmaceutical clients with R&D programs, related intermediates and controlled substances; and offering development and production of finished dosage forms, including sterile fillings.

Siegfried is using the TrackWise QMS system to standardize data processes and enable consistent reporting across the entire organization. TrackWise is used to manage deviations, complaints, audits, Change control, CAPA for operations, research and development, project management, quality control and other critical functions of the organization.

Siegfried was able to implement TrackWise QMS rapidly with minimal disruption to the business. The company followed a well-defined methodology for implementation, phased through multiple pilots, enabling a smooth, on-time roll out of TrackWise. The software is currently being used by more than 700 Siegfried employees.

"We have quickly seen that the TrackWise QMS system has been very user-friendly and addresses all of our needs," said Florent Trouillet, Quality Unit Director, Siegfried. "After evaluating the different solutions in the market, we found that TrackWise had robust capabilities and a large global footprint with pharmaceutical organizations. We expected to benefit from this deep level of expertise, and that has proven true thus far. We've seen many benefits of TrackWise as we've been able to harmonize our quality systems into one streamlined solution."

Sparta's industry-leading quality management systems bring together an organization's quality processes together in a single place, increasing efficiency and performance while helping to achieve compliance and reduce risk. Offerings include the TrackWise on-premise platform used by Siegfried and Sparta's cloud-based TrackWise Digital solution. This provides clients with the flexibility to choose on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions to better align with their IT and quality strategies.

For more information about Sparta Systems' QMS solutions, please visit www.spartasystems.com or schedule a demo.

About Sparta Systems

Sparta Systems is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences, consumer products, discrete manufacturing and more, rely on Sparta.

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is active worldwide in the field of Life Sciences with production facilities located in Switzerland, the USA, Malta, China, Germany and France. At the end of 2018, Siegfried reported annual sales of CHF 794.3 million and employs at the time being approximately 2350 employees at nine locations on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in both the primary and secondary production of drugs. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients for the research-based pharmaceutical industry as well as the corresponding intermediates and controlled substances, and provides development and production services for finished dosage forms including aseptic filling.

Media Contacts

Jenna Finn, SHIFT Communications for Sparta Systems

Email Contact

Peter A. Gehler, Chief Communications Officer at Siegfried

Email contact

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947121/Sparta_Systems_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.spartasystems.com



SOURCE Sparta Systems