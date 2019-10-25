SPAR People's Podium Winners Announced

This year's grand prize winner is Lawrence Howard, founder and rugby coach at Typhoons RUFC, Lancashire's first all-inclusive rugby club. He was surprised at his local club on Friday 11th October by TV presenter Andi Peters and SPAR staff who presented him with the award and a cheque for £10,000.

Lawrence was nominated and eventually awarded the grand prize because of his dedication to the Typhoons RUFC and helping bring together a community through rugby.

Lawrence Howard, Typhoons RUFC said: "It's become obvious that inclusive clubs can be in every community and not limited to big cities. What we've seen tonight is a perfect example of how an inclusive rugby club can inspire people from all backgrounds to take up the game. It's such an honour to even be nominated, just to know you've had an impact on someone's life. This money will go towards helping us grow the club, providing funds for training equipment and travel to tournaments."

Louise Hoste, SPAR UK Managing Director added her congratulations and said: "Well done to Lawrence and all of our runners up. They epitomise the individual we look to recognise with this award and they deserve to be celebrated. As a local convenience store business we are proud to be able to reward grassroots sporting heroes where our SPAR stores are situated. We would also like to thank everyone for their nominations. This year's campaign was an outstanding success; with a record number of contenders."

Four additional regional runners up were chosen and surprised at their local clubs. Each received the sum of £2,000 and include:

Ross Broadbent – Blacon Boxing Club (Blacon, Chester)

– Blacon Boxing Club (Blacon, Chester) Patricia Sutherland – Highland District Netball (Dingwall, Scotland )

– Highland District Netball (Dingwall, ) Rana O'Brien – Rana's School of Ballet ( Belfast, Northern Ireland )

– Rana's School of Ballet ( ) Maddy Doyle – Unity Through Basketball ( Plymouth )

