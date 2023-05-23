Spain Data Center Market Investment Worth $2.67 Billion, Existing Market Landscape, In-depth Industry Analysis, and Insightful Predictions - Arizton

23 May, 2023, 16:50 BST
CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Spain data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8.73% from 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3811
Spain is establishing itself as a pioneer in creating green hydrogen because of its renewable energy sector expansion. 70% of data arriving in Europe passes through the nation, making it a significant submarine cable hub and supporting the expansion of the data center sector there. In general, the expansion of Spain's data center industry is driven by the rise of digital and cloud-based storage practices.
In Spain, Nabiax is constructing a colocation data center, which is larger in terms of area. Once the facility is operational by 2024, it will add around 480 thousand square feet of area. Hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, also build data centers in the country, adding around 270 thousand square feet of area.
Spain Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (Investment)
|
USD 2.67 Billion (2028)
|
Market Size (Area)
|
438 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
92 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
8.73 %
|
Historic Year
|
2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3811
Investment Opportunities in Spain
- In May 2022, Banco Santander's 80% of IT infrastructure migrated to the cloud for digitization of its core-banking activities.
- In May 2022, the Spanish Government allocated around $4.5 billion for the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, thereby modernizing public bodies and refining digital public services by new automation, cybersecurity infrastructure, and public services, which are data-based.
- In March 2022, Meta announced its plans to develop a data center campus in Toledo, Spain, which will be completed in 2023. The data center is being developed to advance its metaverse related activities.
- Spain's more than 80% of firms are going for flexible working there it is also promoting digitalization across the country.
- Telefónica plans to expand its fiber optic network to achieve complete fiber coverage across Spain and catalyze 5G deployment. The company aims to accomplish this accomplishment by 2025 by expanding its fiber optic infrastructure.
- Spain is connected to other continents through several submarine cables, including North and South America, Africa, and Asia. This gives Spanish data centers access to international markets and allows them to serve clients worldwide.
Market Trends
The adoption of AI in Spain is average among EU-27 countries, with approximately 8% of non-financial companies with more than ten employees using this technology. However, there is significant regional heterogeneity in the adoption of AI. Spain launched a Regulatory Sandbox on AI on June 27, 2022, to test technical solutions and compliance procedures for AI while supporting companies to avoid unnecessary burdens.
In September 2022, Sateliot and AWS partnered for cloud-based 5-G services to provide narrowband IoT services. In June 2022, Spain planned to revise the General Law on Telecommunications, which has mandated a minimum 100 Mbps internet download speed for Spanish users by June 2023, preponing the deadline from 2025.
Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/spain-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Spain colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Spain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 50
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23
- Coverage: 30+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Spain
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Market
- The Spain market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- ARSMAGNA
- CapIngelec
- Ramboll
- Ferrovial
- IDOM
- ISG
- Mercury
- PQC
- Quark
- AEON Engineering
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- GESAB
- Legrand
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Aire Networks
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- Edgeconnex
- Equinix
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Nabiax
New Entrants
- AQ Compute
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- CyrusOne
- Merlin Properties
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Nethits
- Thor Equities
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
Belgium Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028
United Kingdom Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022–2027
Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083313/Spain_Data_Center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article