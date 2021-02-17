Southampton F.C. Launches New 'Saints' App Utilising Realife Tech's Mobile Fan Solutions

Southampton Football Club's fans to receive personalised club information and digital content through Realife Tech's mobile solutions

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realife Tech, the Experience Automation Platform working with the world's biggest entertainment destinations and events, announced today a five-year partnership with Southampton Football Club. This partnership will see the launch of the new Saints Official mobile app.

The app will connect the club's fan engagement platforms and be the ultimate destination for Saints news, match updates, video content and everything fans at home need to keep stay connected with Southampton FC. Alongside content and best-in-class fan engagement features such as quizzes, polls and an interactive photo wall, fans at home will also receive special offers and online shopping opportunities for official Southampton FC merchandise through the club store.

Realife Tech's new Covid Safety Hub is also integrated into the app and is capable of delivering a safety-minded experience to each guest before, during, and after an event, through fully contactless solutions. This means that once fans are able to attend games at St. Mary's again, the app will double up as a matchday companion. Through the app, fans will be able to download and share their tickets, then scan them at the gates for entry on matchdays. In addition to this, stadium visitors will be able to order Food and Beverage through the app, receive a notification when their order is ready to collect, and then contactlessly collect from their chosen concession.

When the stadium re-opens, the app will also include a Premier League first, allowing fans to book and pay for tickets natively in the app - completing a best-in-class digital experience for Saints fans.

"We are thrilled to be working with another fantastic Premier League partner to help football fans receive the news and information they want to know in-venue and at home," said Adam Goodyer, CEO and Founder of Realife Tech. "When fans are able to enjoy matches in person again, functionality like mobile ticketing, ticket sharing and contactless F&B ordering will help create a more seamless and secure experience for all."

"We're excited to have developed our official app alongside Realife Tech using industry-leading technology to bring our fans closer to the action," said David Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Southampton FC. "The app will transform how we engage with our fans and we also look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to match days at St Mary's when we're able to welcome them back."

Realife Tech's technology will be available through the Southampton F.C. mobile app, delivered via integration partners SecuTix, Sitecore and Two Circles. Learn more at realifetech.com.

About Realife Tech

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in London and Los Angeles, Realife Tech is an Experience Automation Platform that unifies data from every event venue system, then analyses the information to provide truly personalised digital experiences to each individual. The company works with the world's biggest venues and events, Including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; LA Galaxy & Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Outside Lands Festival. Realife Tech is the recipient of four Event Technology Awards for Best Festival Technology, Best Venue Installation, Best use of Technology for Engagement and Interaction and Best Venue Solution. For more information, visit www.realifetech.com.

About Southampton F.C.

Southampton Football Club is a professional football club that plays in the Premier League, the top tier of English football.

Based in Hampshire, on England's south coast, the club plays its home games in the 32,000 capacity St Mary's Stadium, a stone's throw from St Mary's Church, where the club was formed in 1885.

Nicknamed 'The Saints', the club's proudest moment came in 1976 when they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

After a seven-year absence, the club returned to the Premier League in 2012 following successive promotions from League One and the Championship. Having been named one of the world's fastest-growing football club brands in 2015, the club went on to achieve its highest-ever Premier League finish of sixth in 2016 to secure European qualification for a second consecutive season.

Proud of its 135-year heritage, but constantly moving forward, the club is renowned for doing things differently and using its strong set of guiding principles to turn potential into excellence, both on and off the pitch.

