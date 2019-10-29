South Africans get a unique opportunity to diversify offshore

Hilda Lunderstedt, a highly successful entrepreneur from South Africa who has won numerous South African and Global business awards, says, "There are two things wealthy people do. They diversify and they invest in real estate. This is what I did and how I was able to move my family to America." She will be coming to South Africa to share with other South Africans at the live events how they too can do the same thing.

Wealth Migrate is also excited to announce that along with Hilda Lunderstedt, Garth Wellman and Scott Picken, they will also be inviting trusted partners from America, the UK and Australia so that delegates will be able to meet these partners face to face, including immigration experts.

Scott says, "We have been helping people invest internationally since 2004 and have helped literally over 4000 South Africans do it. The best way to do this is to teach people how to do it and then also to bring the partners to South Africa so that people can meet them in person and build trust. It is the fastest way to help them get results."

This is what some of the partners have to say about their partnership and launching on the Wealth Migrate Platform.

"I've long been a fan of Wealth Migrate's vision of democratizing access to the power of real estate investment. It's been the financial cornerstone of the rich for centuries and never before has there been an easy way for normal people to access institutional grade mega-million dollar real estate deals. The deals that make the rich richer. Those have always been for the old boys club. No longer is that the case. Wealth Migrate has made it easier than ever before for real estate experts to offer their great deals to a wider audience of people, with lower barriers of entry, easy technology to participate in the deals, get paid the returns and see what's going on with the deals. This is a win-win all around and its for that reason that Infiniti is excited to be working with Wealth Migrate on our deals in future. We believe that everyone should be able to invest in great real estate deals, but it has not been easy in the past to do that. Now it is. This is fantastic for real estate people like us and for investors of all levels from all around the world." Brendon Brown, Co-Founder & CEO Infiniti Investment, after they just closed a $75 million USD Multi Family in America and investors participated on the Wealth Migrate platform.

When asked about their upcoming business trip to South Africa, Naveed Hussain, Commercial Director at RB Care Homes and representative for the fast-growing company, responded by saying, "We are absolutely thrilled to have been invited, not only to South Africa but to spend time with a prestigious company such as Wealth Migrate. It goes without saying that being a sponsor is an extremely exciting endeavour for RB Care Homes. Having this chance to reach out and meet new investors and explore budding new ventures is always what we are working towards and to do it in South Africa is even greater. I've heard great things about South Africa and it's going to be an experience of a lifetime alongside a wonderful chance to build strong relationships with Wealth Migrate and their partners. We look forward to expressing how great RB Care Homes is and we're ready to prove our passion for the age care industry, including our previous track record of sustainable income in the UK market."

Martin Freeman, CEO of Orbvest said, "We have a long history with Wealth Migrate and list every OrbVest investment opportunity on the platform. The new Wealth Migrate platform is looking exceptional and will enable new investors from wherever they live to access our trusted medical office opportunities in the USA even easier than ever before. Wealth Migrate reaches a broad range investors across the globe and we are excited that this platform allows us to provide the average man in the street access to our truly blue chip medical office opportunities. I first met Scott when I bought houses in Atlanta back in through Wealth Migrate, and it is exciting to see the new platform taking our OrbVest medical opportunities to a wide range of investors across the globe."

Wealth Migrate is the trusted global real estate marketplace. It has members in 133 countries and has had $96 million USD go through the platform, facilitating over $600 million dollars in real estate. They have won numerous awards including recently being selected as a finalist in the KPMG Matchi Fintech Awards which is being conducted by the South African Reserve Bank and FSCA, the regulator.

They will be hosting live Offshore Investor Breakfasts in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th of November. For more information or to book for this extremely unique opportunity, click here. Come and learn how you can start investing in America, the UK and Australia from as little as $1000, in quality commercial and residential property, with trusted partners, safely and simply, using technology.

