South African Cricketing Legend AB de Villiers Turns Fan Selfies Into Social Impact via New App

AB de Villiers launches new social media app, 'ABDCam', in partnership with JET8

ABD Cam allows fans and users around the world to raise funds for youth in South Africa by posting photos and videos with AB de Villiers stickers and frames found in the app

Points earned from fan selfies can be contributed to social impact causes through the AB de Villiers Foundation

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers, in partnership with JET8 Foundation, today announced the launch of his own JET8 Engagement Technology powered social iOS and Android app called 'ABDCam'. From today, fans and supporters in South Africa, India, and all around the world will be able to use the ABDCam app to customise photos and videos with AB de Villiers personal Geo-stickers and Geo-frames, and earn points ('JETPoints') in exchange for their social influence throughout social media platforms. JETPoints can be used to redeem a variety of rewards and to contribute to youth-related social impact causes supported by the AB de Villiers Foundation located in Pretoria, South Africa.

JETPoints are rewarded to fans for likes, comments, and shares of social media posts when customised using AB de Villiers' special Geo-stickers and Geo-frames, exclusively found in the ABD Cam app. Users are additionally rewarded JETPoints when sharing the posts onto other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

AB de Villiers aims to raise awareness for a range of charitable causes geared towards benefitting the youth in countries like South Africa, India and many other cricket-loving nations around the world. Users contribute to this vision and cause using their JETPoints in the app.

AB de Villiers said of the social media app launch and JET8 partnership: "I wouldn't be here without my fans, they are incredibly close to my heart. For a long time, I've been thinking of a way to reward my fans for their engagement, whilst giving back to causes that I strongly believe in. With the birth of the AB de Villiers Foundation and my new official app, ABDCam, my fans can now have access to exclusive, cool ways to create their own content whilst helping kids around the world." Currently AB de Villers has over 10 million fans across all social media platforms.

"It's a completely groundbreaking way of using social media technology, and I'm excited to partner with JET8 to raise the bar for social media fan engagement. Together, my fans and I can help carve a better future for our youth. I can't wait for everyone to download ABDCam!" he added.

JET8 Foundation Co-founder, Mike Allen said: "World renowned for his overflowing talent and all around-sports excellence, AB takes his breathtaking enterprise to new heights with his first "social impact" focused iOS and Android community app. ABDCam not only allows AB to connect with his fans in a whole new way, it turns his fans into advocates for causes close to his heart. We are proud to have our technology used by these global talents to help make the world a better place."

ABDCam is now available to download from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. For more information, visit https://abdcam.jet8.app/.

ABOUT THE JET8 FOUNDATION

With a focus on research and development, the JET8 Foundation is a non-profit organisation that supports the global adoption of decentralised engagement networks (DEN) together with the mobile engagement platform, JET8.

The social media apps available on the JET8 network support authentic and organic peer-to-peer communities, that connect people around their passion points and allows rewards for engagement to be exchanged between Brands and content creating users. JET8 innovates social engagement technology with the purpose of enhancing accessibility to ensure that anyone, anywhere, can earn from their social influence on a global stage.

The JET8 Foundation was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

For more information, visit http://den.foundation/.

For more information about JET8 Technology, visit https://www.jet8.io.

