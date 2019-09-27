Sound of Bobing Game in a Moscow Shopping Mall: Mid-Autumn Festival Folks Helped Xiamen Attract Overseas Tourists

Starting from the launch of the event on August 30, Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has simultaneously released the Xiamen Mid-Autumn Cultural Experience Instant Game - Dice of Xiamen Bobing on its own official account for Facebook, Twitter and other overseas social media - Visit Xiamen, as well as the "Champion of Mid-Autumn Festival Game" VR experience. Through the game activities, 5.32 million people were attracted to experience Xiamen cultural tourism online, and the event was especially well received among netizens in Europe, America and Southeast Asia. The English version of Xiamen's first launched Mid-Autumn Cultural Tourism themed publicity film "Realizing Dreams in Xiamen", was also broadcasted on YouTube, with 3.5 million viewers watching.