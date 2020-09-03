Sosei Heptares Appoints Top-Ranked Investment Analyst Hironoshin Nomura as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company") (TSE: 4565) today announces the appointment of Hironoshin Nomura, as Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Mr. Nomura, who will lead the Sosei Heptares IR team in Japan and report to the Chief Financial Officer, joins from Mizuho Securities, where he was Senior Analyst covering the Biotechnology Sector.

Mr Nomura has over 10 years' experience in investment research and analysis on, as well as consulting to, the pharma and biotech sectors. At Mizuho Securities, where he worked since 2015, Mr. Nomura was rated consistently as the leading analyst covering the Japan Biotechnology Sector – according to Thomson Reuters 2016, Nikkei Veritas 2020 and Institutional Investor 2020 rankings.

During his time at Mizuho Securities, he has also provided support to a number of Japan's government departments to help them formulate policies to nurture and grow the bioindustry in Japan as well as the standing of the biotech sector and the analysts who cover it.

Prior to joining Mizuho Securities, Mr. Nomura worked at the Mitsubishi Research Institute from 2009 to 2014 as a Consultant in the Strategy Consulting Group. In this position, he conducted multiple consulting projects for companies in the healthcare sector as well as for a range of government institutions.

Mr. Nomura received Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Pharmacy from Tohoku University, Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.

Shinichi Tamura, Chairman, President and CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: "I am delighted that we have been able to attract someone of Nomura's calibre and experience to join Sosei Heptares in this senior IR and Corporate Strategy role. I am sure that his investor network, both in Japan and internationally, and his strategic insights will enable him to make a significant contribution to our future success. We are currently actively assessing both organic and inorganic growth options, including a potentially transformative acquisition, to achieve our goal of building a profitable, global company that generates multiple novel drug candidates to treat serious disease and delivers significant value to its shareholders."

Hironoshin Nomura, added: "Sosei Heptares is establishing itself as one of the most exciting companies in the biopharmaceutical sector based on an impressive track record of scientific achievements, drug discovery and partnering deals with leading global pharma companies. I am delighted to join the company as it embarks on the next phase of its growth and development."

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), Novartis, Pfizer and Takeda; and additionally with multiple emerging technology companies. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate offices and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

"Sosei Heptares" is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei name, Heptares name, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://www.soseiheptares.com/

