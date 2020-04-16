Soprano launches RCS capability with its enterprise CPaaS platform as UK and European businesses seek to improve customer engagement

LONDON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soprano Design, a global leader in cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions, has launched an updated version of its successful omni-channel rich messaging platform, Soprano Connect, into the European and UK markets. Soprano Connect, now with RCS support, offers a mobile channel for improved engagement and more meaningful, trusted mobile interactions between enterprise and government organisations and their customers.

The move toward delivering more engaging mobile messaging capabilities comes as more countries cope with large portions of their population in isolation. With remote working environments providing an interim solution to keep businesses open, mobile technology has never been more essential. With over 450 million android devices now capable of sending and receiving RCS, this next generation messaging capability is expected to be another powerful tool for businesses to boost connectivity to employees and customers.

Soprano Design says usage of its enterprise messaging platform grew by 15% in March versus February and 23% versus the same period last year. Markets and Markets projects the global RCS market size to grow to $3.3 billion by 2024 and shows the healthcare vertical growing at a faster than average rate.

Enterprise messaging solutions have a key role in connecting people in today's 'new normal', and the ability to communicate instantaneously and remotely has never been more important, says Soprano Founder and Chairman Dr. Richard Faverro.

"Healthcare providers and other frontline emergency responders need trusted communication that enables them to issue instructions and receive information to make timely and informed decisions, but the problems are not limited only to those managing on the front lines."

"Many of our business customers are re-evaluating priorities and moving quickly to procure essential internal and B2C rapid-response, staff-safety and customer notification tools that can keep people connected and informed. Our new RCS capability means these businesses who are scrambling to re-prioritise have access to a new option for a more engaging mobile experience, which may unlock innovative scenarios not previously possible."

Soprano's messaging solutions are used by over 3,400 enterprise and government customers globally, including over 100 of the Forbes Global 2000 firms. It counts AT&T, Telstra, BT, Vodafone, Orange, Starhub, Smart and Celcom among those telco partners that use its trusted platforms.

SOURCE Soprano Design