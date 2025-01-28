Sopra Steria takes part in Alice & Bob's fundraising drive

Sopra Steria, via Sopra Steria Ventures, acquires a stake in Alice & Bob

The aim of this investment is to enhance a range of services to support companies in their quantum transformation.

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European Tech sector, today announced its participation in the Series B funding round of the start-up Alice & Bob, one of the world leaders in the race for quantum computing with integrated error correction, via Sopra Steria Ventures. This transaction reinforces Sopra Steria's position at the forefront of the quantum scene.

Alice & Bob is a start-up specialising in the design of quantum processors to develop quantum computers capable of being scaled up in the near future. Quantum computing has the potential to radically transform the current technological landscape. This fast-growing market is already attracting technology leaders such as Google, Amazon and IBM, and could reach €2.3 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, the technology developed by Alice & Bob will enable businesses of all sizes assess their technological maturity and explore new use cases, accelerating the adoption of quantum computing across multiple business sectors.

"Quantum computing will transform the technological landscape, offering revolutionary opportunities to our clients, which is why we are committed to collaborating with the best players in the sector, including Alice & Bob, and to actively investing in this technology of the future," comments Socheat Chhay, Managing Director of Sopra Steria Ventures. "We were convinced by Alice & Bob, their visionary approach to the subject and the excellence of their teams, and our investment illustrates our confidence in their project."

Towards new quantum horizons

Alice & Bob and Sopra Steria have the potential to help large companies define their quantum roadmap for 2030, enabling them to meet the challenges of fast-changing sectors and remain competitive.

