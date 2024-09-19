SonicFi Inc. Presents the Ronto Wi-Fi 7 Access Point Series: Elevating Wireless Performance to New Heights

HSINCHU, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicFi Inc., the brand company aiming to provide networking solutions for Small & Medium Business, introduces its next-generation Ronto Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio. This lineup features the mainstream tri-band RAP7110C Ceiling Mount Access Point, alongside the versatile dual-band Indoor Wall Mount RAP750W Access Point and the rugged Outdoor RAP750W Access Point.

SonicFi Ceiling Mount Access Point (RAP7110C): A giant leap in performance

SonicFi Wi-Fi 7 Ceiling Mount AP represents a significant advancement over previous Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro Wi-Fi 7 platform, this tri-band Wi-Fi 7 powerhouse delivers blazing-fast speeds of up to 10.7 Gbps, leveraging the power of the 6 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz frequency bands for comprehensive performance enhancements.

SonicFi Indoor Wall Mount Access Point (RAP750W): The best choice for Wi-Fi 7 mainstream

This versatile dual-band wall-mounted access point, powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro Wi-Fi 7 platform, offers connection speeds of approximately 5 Gbps. It provides optimal coverage and transmission speed for small and medium-sized sites, making it ideal for hotel rooms, multi-tenant dwellings, classrooms, dormitories, and SOHO environments.

SonicFi Outdoor Access Point (RAP750AO): A Robust Solution for Outdoor Environments

Similar to the indoor model, the RAP750AO leverages the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 platform and offers diverse IoT capabilities, including Bluetooth (BLE) and 802.11ah. With its IP67 waterproof rating, and the operating temperature from -40˚C to 65˚C, it's well-suited for challenging outdoor conditions. This makes it ideal for courtyards, pool areas, stadiums, and other outdoor venues.

SonicFi Inc. CEO, Jeffrey Liu, stated that our new Ronto Wi-Fi 7 AP series boasts superior signal strength across all bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) compared to many competitors, with a 55% increase in throughput performance observed at a 23-meter distance and an impressive 200% improvement at 28 meters between the access point and client.

SonicFi is committed to driving innovation in wireless technology. Our new Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio, coupled with the SonicFi Ronto controller system, empowers businesses and organizations to achieve unparalleled connectivity, enhance operational efficiency, and future-proof their Wi-Fi experiences.

By combining any SonicFi Wi-Fi 7 access point with the powerful Ronto controller solution, you can create a robust and scalable wireless network. The Ronto cloud platform offers:

Intelligent QoE/AI Optimization: Experience enhanced connection quality through our advanced AI-driven QoE optimization.

Robust Security: Benefit from the strong security provided by WPA2/WPA3 encryption.

Effortless Deployment: Enjoy quick device registration and setup with ZTP (Zero Touch Provisioning).

Remote Network Management: Monitor and manage your network from anywhere with our centralized platform.

Unified Control: Easily manage all your devices through our centralized management interface.

For more information about the SonicFi Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio and Ronto solutions, please visit our website or contact our sales team at sales@SonicFi-networks.com

About SonicFi

Established in December 2023 in Hsinchu, SonicFi leads in delivering innovative networking solutions designed for SMB, hospitality, MDUs, and commercial stores.

Our diverse range of SMB networking products—from Access Points to VoIP Phones—ensures a comprehensive, cost-effective solution for all business needs.

Our 80+ engineers are committed to advancing technology that exceeds corporate expectations, supported by our in-house and partner-built cloud platforms. Our products are proudly made in Vietnam, maintaining the highest standards of quality.

With a strong presence in Taiwan and the US, we're ready to serve our international customers. Visit sonicfi-networks.com to learn how SonicFi can enhance your connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509620/SonicFi_wifi7_seires_large_size.jpg