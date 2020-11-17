Sommet Education launches École Ducasse - Paris Campus : a new benchmark location for Culinary arts training

École Ducasse - Paris Campus is a unique ultra-contemporary 5,000 sqm space focused on culinary excellence, on transmission of a world-renowned gastronomic know-how located at 10km from the heart of Paris. Both the school building as well as its interior and exterior fittings were custom-designed by international agency Arte Charpentier Architectes, along with landlord Covivio. The interior design of the bar and the initiation restaurant was entrusted to Jouin Manku agency.

As Chef Alain Ducasse emphasizes: "With the opening of the Paris Campus, we are pursuing an essential mission that I believe is one of the most beautiful in the world: preparing the next generation and training leaders. This mission consists of transmitting excellence, respect for produce and seasonality, as well as the ability to recover from difficult contexts, all driven by a strong focus on perpetual reinvention."

The school offers a wealth of varied programs including Bachelor's degrees, "Diploma" programs, "Essentials" programs, and Training courses for professional chefs. All courses combine both academic and practical courses on a variety of themes on all areas of the culinary and pastry arts and new culinary trends.

Paris Campus will welcome of a world reference in the world of gastronomy, Jacques Maximin, as Culinary Advisor and Chef in Residence.

The Master Blenders and Cellar Masters of Moët Hennesy Maisons will train the students in the subtleties of food and wine pairings while sharing their expertise, enriched by the craftsmanship and three centuries of winemaking heritage.

In order to offer technical excellence and cutting-edge technology to the students, all laboratory equipment has been custom designed and installed by Electrolux Professional, a leading global provider of food service, beverage and laundry solutions for professional users.

" This new place of educational excellence is a perfect fit with our international network of prestigious schools and illustrates the development strategy to which we are committed" says Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO Sommet Education.

