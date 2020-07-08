Solon Management Consulting and Altman Vilandrie & Company Merge to Form Altman Solon

Merger creates the largest global strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) sectors

WARSAW, Poland, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading strategy consulting groups Altman Vilandrie & Company and Solon Management Consulting have announced their merger to form Altman Solon, the world's largest strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT) sectors. The news solidifies a decade-long partnership between the two firms to increase their global footprint and apply their experience and skills to TMT market leaders, challenger brands and investors around the world.

Altman Solon's team of sector specialists brings together deep market expertise with a shared passion and intellectual curiosity to solve challenging strategy problems and create real-world solutions for TMT players. Altman Solon helps clients identify, develop and implement company strategies, new market entry approaches, digital innovation and global M&A. It helps its investor clients understand markets, conduct due diligence, and make high-stakes investment decisions with confidence.

Prior to the merger, Altman Vilandrie & Company and Solon Management Consulting were sector leaders in their respective markets: Altman Vilandrie & Company focused on the Americas and Solon Management Consulting on Europe and Africa. The teams have shaped strategy and implemented many of the era-defining developments in the TMT sector including deployment of fiber and 5G networks, helping global media companies adapt to the disruption of OTT and streaming services, advising major technology firms on strategies to enter the burgeoning SaaS and cloud computing market, and evaluating deals and creating TMT opportunities for major private equity and infrastructure investors around the globe. By merging, the two businesses bring together their extensive portfolio to make Altman Solon the largest global strategy consulting firm dedicated to the TMT sector, with projects completed in over 100 countries and around 300 employees across offices in Boston, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Warsaw.

Rory J. Altman and Patrick Bellenbaum will assume joint roles of Managing Partners at Altman Solon. The merged firm is comprised of all partners from the previous firms.

Rory J. Altman, who founded Altman Vilandrie & Company in 2002 and is Managing Partner at Altman Solon, comments: "We have always strived to give our clients in the telecommunications, media and technology sectors a competitive edge by offering deep sector knowledge from TMT strategy specialists. The merger of our two strongly growing businesses takes this to the next level, by giving Altman Solon the seamless capability to solve global TMT problems with expertise drawn from a much broader pool of markets, situations and clients, combined with the deepest pool of dedicated TMT talent that only we can offer."

Patrick Bellenbaum, Partner and Managing Director at Solon Management Consulting, and Managing Partner at Altman Solon, comments: "We had and always will have a natural thirst to stay at the cutting edge of the TMT industries. Today, even more than before, our clients can benefit from understanding worldwide best practices, business scenarios and technical developments. The merger of our two great firms ensures exactly this. It makes Altman Solon the only strategy consulting firm offering TMT sector specific advice across Europe, the Americas as well as Africa and Asia. I am proud of our team and what it has achieved, and I am excited to bring our specialized consultants from around the world together to deliver the most comprehensive consulting services in TMT."

