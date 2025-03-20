Solomon Global Unpacks Gold's Crucial Role in Uncertain Markets at Master Investor Show 2025

- what's next for gold as it breaches $3000 and continues to hit all-time highs -

LONDON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gold bullion supplier, Solomon Global will take centre stage at the Master Investor Show 2025 – the UK's largest event for private investors.

Solomon Global's managing director, Paul Williams, and renowned financial journalist and market expert, Clem Chambers, will share their key insights on gold's enduring value in turbulent economic and geopolitical times and analyse the current bull run. In the two talks on the Thought Leadership Stage, which Solomon Global is sponsoring at the show on Saturday 29th, March, the pair will explore the issues that individual investors are eager to understand, looking at gold as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty, its role in wealth preservation and its future price trajectory.

'What Makes Gold the Ultimate Safe Haven Asset in 2025?' – Paul Williams, Solomon Global

Time: 9.30 am

Paul Williams will examine gold's historical status as the ultimate safe-haven asset. Against a backdrop of economic turmoil and geopolitical tensions, he will discuss how physical gold remains a crucial component of a well-balanced investment portfolio.

'How Long Can Gold's Historic Run Last?' – Clem Chambers and Patrick Dooley, Solomon Global

Time: 12.35 pm

Solomon Global's Patrick Dooley will be joined by Clem Chambers for a fireside chat, which, amongst other things, will probe the factors propelling gold's record-breaking rally. With gold prices currently at unprecedented levels, they will examine whether $5,000 per troy ounce is within reach, how long the bull run could last, and what gold investment strategies investors can utilise to get the most out of gold.

"In this period of escalating trade wars, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions, gold's timeless appeal as the ultimate safe-haven asset has never been more important," said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global. "As central banks bolster their gold reserves and investors brace for further economic uncertainty, gold stands out as a pillar of financial security, offering a hedge against market volatility and global instability."

"Gold isn't just breaking records, it's rewriting the playbook," said Clem Chambers. "We're seeing the momentum that could make $5,000 per troy ounce a reality sooner than most expect, but how long can this bull run hold? At The Master Investor Show, I'll be digging into the answers everyone wants to know in this new golden era."

Join Solomon Global at the Master Investor Show 2025



The Master Investor Show is on Saturday, 29th March 2025 . Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and network with industry leaders. Get your FREE ticket courtesy of Solomon Global here: https://www.offers4investors.com/2025/master-investor-show/solomon-global-offer.

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com.

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591619/5226402/Solomon_Global_Logo.jpg