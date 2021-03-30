Solimar Systems and Kyocera Document Solutions Europe's Partnership to Provide Customers with Faster, More Efficient Digital Inkjet Production

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solimar Systems, Inc ., provider of leading workflow solutions for print production and digital communications, has confirmed a new partnership with Kyocera Document Solutions Europe , specialists in total document solutions. The collaboration provides transactional and variable data print service providers with a comprehensive workflow solution to maximise the efficiency and productivity of their Kyocera TASKalfa Pro 15000c inkjet production printer .

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c offers cost-effective, agile, digital inkjet production capabilities for outstanding results with minimal maintenance. The robust and flexible Solimar Systems solutions integrate with and support the IPDS and AFP data stream needs of Kyocera customers, offering an advanced and secure inkjet workflow for fast and reliable production.

"Solimar Systems is an inventive player in the market with a strong portfolio and flexible solutions that fit our customers' individual requirements," said Marcel Ebbenhorst, Production Printing Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions Europe. "They offer scalable, modular platforms that easily integrate with our customers' existing workflow and Kyocera's TASKalfa Pro 15000c without any impact on productivity and reliability. In fact, combining these two market-leading technologies increases production efficiencies for a faster, more reliable print operation."

Solimar Systems and TASKalfa Pro 15000c customers can also enjoy the flexibility enabled by this powerful digital inkjet solution to manage different run lengths without disruption. The increased productivity expands their capacity allowing them to take on new customers and run a more profitable print business.

Jamie Walsh, Sales Manager for EMEA and APAC, Solimar Systems, concludes, "This is the start of a long-term alliance, with some Kyocera customers already benefiting from the increased throughput and production flexibility delivered by our iCONVERT platform . We hope that as this exciting partnership develops, so too will the number of Kyocera customers taking advantage of our broader Chemistry™ platform to address process issues and drive efficiencies for a more profitable production line."

About Kyocera Document Solutions Europe B.V

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe B.V. is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company's portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2020, Kyocera Corporation's consolidated sales revenue totalled 1.6 trillion yen (approx. US$14.7 billion). Kyocera appears on the "Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19" list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #549 on Forbes magazine's 2020 "Global 2000" list of the world's largest publicly traded companies.

About Solimar Systems®

Solimar Systems enables organizations around the globe to onboard, make ready, enhance, manage and deliver print and digital communications.

As an early adopter of the PDF output format, our Chemistry™ platform optimizes and drives a variety of print and electronic workflows including transactional and direct mail printing, accessibility, archive services, digital delivery and secure communications.

Celebrating 30 years in 2021, Solimar continues to deliver critical infrastructures to the high-volume digital printing industry. Our clients' case studies and testimonials demonstrate our significant ROI and world-class support.

