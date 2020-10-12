Solar power as rental offer launched by Aggreko to deliver cost and emissions savings to customers

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggreko, the world-leading provider of mobile, modular power, temperature control and energy services, today announces the immediate availability of its solar power rental offer. The 1 MW PV solution is optimized for weak or off-grid applications and delivers clean energy innovation without long-term financial or technical commitment.

Aggreko Solar Power can be contracted on a rental basis, with no upfront CAPEX required. Deployment time is three to four months, the system has low O&M requirements, and is well suited for use in harsh and remote environments. Contract durations start at five years, which provides great flexibility should business operations or market conditions change.

The new system seamlessly integrates with the company's battery storage products and thermal generators. All three assets are managed by intelligent software using one control system. The result is a high-performance hybrid system that operates more efficiently, uses significantly less fuel in combination with backup generators, and has a much lower CO2 footprint.

"Aggreko Solar Power is designed for ease of deployment both in physical terms, thanks to relatively quick off-grid implementation, as well as financial, with no requirement of significant upfront costs," said Karim Wazni, Managing Director, Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions. "Our goal is to offer the widest and most flexible range of mobile and modular solutions, including off-grid renewable energy systems such as this one, as a plug-and-play service for short or long-term needs."

Our photovoltaic (PV) panels feature a single-axis tracking system to maximise energy production, while enabling a more stable and predictable yield curve. They closely track the sun east to west as it moves across the sky. The use of a tracking system increases the amount of energy delivered by 10 to 20 percent without exceeding the maximum PV power penetration, saving more fuel without compromising system stability. By combining PV string inverters with containerised controls, the system delivers even greater reliability and resilience with reduced installation time.

Aggreko Solar Power was successfully installed at the Granny Smith gold mine in Western Australia. The new hybrid system is powered by more than 23,000 solar panels, supported by a 2 MW/1 MWh battery system and Aggreko's existing 27 MW gas fired power station. The innovative power solution will reduce the mine's fuel consumption by 10-13% - the equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from the road.

