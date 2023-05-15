Solar for agriculture - GRIPS inaugurates solar plant in Senegal

BERLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRIPS Energy, the German renewable energy company and its subsidiary in Dakar GRIPS Energy Sénégal SUARL, are proud to announce the commissioning of their first photovoltaic solar plant in Senegal. On the 16th of May, in Diama, Saint-Louis, GRIPS Energy and la Société des Cultures Légumières (SCL) will celebrate the successful completion of SCL's solar project, together with honourable guests from the business, education and government sectors. The 604 kWp ground-mounted photovoltaic solar plant is an important step in SCL's journey to reducing their carbon footprint whilst simultaneously reducing their electricity costs.

"We are very proud and happy to have taken this exciting first step towards our transition to renewable energies together with GRIPS," says Hamedine BA, SCL's technical officer for the solar plant at the Diama agricultural farm. "Project implementation went smoothly, and we can already see the reduction in our electricity bill. We are even thinking of expanding the plant with an energy storage system," BA continues.

Amadou SAM, director of GRIPS Energy Senegal, confirms: "Our approach of a close-knit partnership with our customer SCL and our Senegalese installation partner, in tight collaboration with the engineering experts from our German headquarters, has clearly demonstrated its value. We will of course remain SCL's long-term partner and ensure full performance, service and maintenance throughout the lifetime of the solar plant."

In line with the company's full-service offer, a one-stop-shop approach, GRIPS has overseen every detail of the project: from initial feasibility study and customized plant design, to installation. Now that the plant is operational, GRIPS ensures top performance as well as routine plant maintenance through its local partner. "We are pleased to expand our business activities in West African countries with our first solar project in Senegal. Personally, I am extremely impressed by SCL's farming in the "Sands of the Sahel", increasingly using solar power, and thus particularly sustainable," says Timon Herzog, Managing Director of GRIPS Energy.

SCL, Société de Cultures Légumières, was founded in 2006. Its farms of more than 2000 ha in the Saint-Louis region of northern Senegal, cultivate vegetables for the Senegalese and sub-regional markets as well as for export to the UK and European markets. The company's vocation is to be a socially responsible company integrated into the economic, social and environmental compass of Senegal.

GRIPS Energy supports the commercial and industrial sector in African countries in their transition to affordable renewable energies. GRIPS implements the renewable energy project and establishes a long-term partnership with the client by offering flexible contracts in compliance with local regulations. GRIPS evaluates the clients' electricity consumption and designs renewable energy systems that optimally meet customers' specific requirements.

