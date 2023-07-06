Solace Partner Awards Underscore Increasing Adoption of Event-Driven Architecture Among Organizations Worldwide

AWS, Infosys and SAP recognized as major game changers in deploying Event-Driven Architecture (EDA) to get businesses moving in real-time

Solace also honors seven in-region partners for their role in growing the Solace EDA customer base across North America , Europe , and Asia-Pacific

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture (EDA) for real-time enterprises, today announced the recipients of the 2023 Solace Partner Awards, celebrating the critical contribution and success of its worldwide network of partners in driving EDA adoption across the globe.

Solace has long recognized the vital role a powerful partner network plays as traction grows for event-driven business operations. A recent market survey confirms the importance of choosing the right business partner at both the discovery and implementation phase of EDA adoption. Having a knowledgeable business partner to explain the methodologies of EDA (33.9%) and a supportive business partner to carry the organization in the implementation of EDA (37.7%) both ranked in respondents' top considerations when adopting EDA.

"The world has always been event-driven and enterprises are realizing that there is a new architecture that supports the way they do real-time business. Our Solace partner ecosystem, made up of world-class partners, has helped organizations worldwide embrace event-driven thinking to better serve their customers, improve responsiveness for employees, and achieve business growth targets," said Tim Wong, Chief Revenue Officer, Solace. "Our global Solace team is delighted to recognize the outstanding 2023 Partner Awards recipients and together we will continue to deepen these relationships as we collaborate with clients around the world to build event-driven real-time business."

The annual awards comprise ten categories that honor the biggest and most successful contributors in the Solace partner ecosystem at both a global and in-region level – across all industries, countries, and market segments. The full list of winners is as follows:

Global Partner of the Year: SAP

Since becoming available last year, SAP® Integration Suite, advanced event mesh – underpinned by Solace PubSub+ – has helped many SAP customers share events between applications, services, and systems across different landscapes. This includes connecting SAP applications such as ERP Central Component (ECC) or SAP S/4HANA® in real-time with non-SAP applications by leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

"We are delighted to be named Solace's partner of the year in recognition of our close collaboration and mutual goal to solve our customer's most pressing integration needs," said JG Chirapurath, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, SAP SE. "Through our partnership, customers are achieving innovative ways to connect and automate their business."

Global Cloud Solutions Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Over the last year, AWS and Solace have worked together to help accelerate the cloud journeys of multiple customers in a range of industries including financial services, retail, manufacturing, aviation and more. AWS and Solace enable real-time capabilities to power new, innovative use cases and applications, in order to help these organizations take advantage of the benefits of AWS such as cost savings, scalability, flexibility, and security.

Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Infosys

Infosys and Solace have a deep technology and services understanding and have worked together on numerous projects globally and locally over the last year. Infosys has the highest number of Solace certified consultants worldwide, enabling them to serve customers across all geographies with EDA adoption, deployment, and ongoing professional services support.

Rising Star Partner Award: Saydo

Saydo is a newly established and fast-growing organization that focuses on new technology development and is becoming one of the leading Chinese companies specializing in edge computing services. Saydo has committed to investing in local product development and embedded solutions for the Chinese market and is actively promoting and supporting Solace products in China throughout its customer network.

Event-Driven Leadership Award (UK&I): Pace Integration

Pace Integration is a complete technology consultancy with extensive experience within enterprise integration, offering services from Strategy to 24/7 Operations. With capabilities spanning across iPaaS, API Management and Event Streaming Platforms, they can offer bespoke and packaged consultancy to solve complex integration problems. Pace Integration was influential in securing a Solace selection within a major UK/I Retailer.

Event-Driven Leadership Award (North America): Boomi

Boomi is a global leader in intelligent connectivity and automation, specializing in iPaaS Integration platform as a service software, API management, master data management and data preparation. Since 2007, Boomi has helped organizations simplify the complexity of enterprise software, eliminating modernization chokepoints to enable digital transformation. By event-enabling their Boomi AtomSphere integration platform as a service (iPaaS) deployments, Boomi and Solace have helped dozens of joint customers facilitate real-time communications between applications and devices across their enterprises.

Event-Driven Leadership Award (Nordics): INVIXO Consulting Group

A digital consultancy company based in Denmark, INVIXO Consulting Group is recognized for its deep specialization in integration strategies and governance, offering its customers support around EDA, microservices and API management. Over the last year, INVIXO was instrumental in a major transportation win in Denmark, while also positioning Solace with several other customers in the Nordics.

Event-Driven Leadership Award (Greater China): Sonivy

Sonivy has been part of the Solace partner network for over a decade, focused on delivering event-driven solutions to financial services institutions and the gaming industry across Greater China. Sonivy was a key strategic partner for a Solace deployment in one of the largest gaming organizations in Hong Kong.

Event-Driven Leadership Award (Korea): BNG System

BNG System offers IT solutions including Application Performance Monitoring (APM), database monitoring and local memory DBMS, while also offering its own Manufacturing Execution System solution. Since becoming a Solace partner, BNG System has progressively developed new Solace opportunities and install-bases for Solace PubSub+ within the high-tech divisions of one of the largest electronics, chemicals, and telecommunications conglomerates in Korea.

Event-Driven Leadership Award (Japan): Intelligent Wave Inc.

Intelligent Wave Inc. (IWI) maintains a strong relationship with Solace financial services institution customers across Japan. IWI has launched its own Payment Gateway platform solution called "I-GATE" embedding Solace PubSub+, bringing significant recurring business and consistent growth from Japanese financial institutions.

