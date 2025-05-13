Soil Launches on Plume to Provide RWA-Backed Yield Generation on Stablecoins

WARSAW, Poland, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soil , a fintech platform that empowers investors to earn secure, predictable returns on stablecoins through the power of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced that it is joining the mainnet launch of Plume, the first full-stack real world asset Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of RWA.

The partnership enables Soil to bring its fixed-income-style income stream on-chain through Plume's infrastructure - giving crypto-native users access to stablecoin yields backed by real-world cash flows.

With this integration, Soil will be among the first platforms to offer RWA-backed stablecoin yields within the Plume ecosystem.

"Joining Plume is further validation of the significant uptick in demand for yield generation on stablecoins backed by traditional assets," said Nick Motz, Chief Investment Officer of Soil. "As the first platform to bring European corporate borrowers into on-chain capital markets at scale, we are expanding access to fast-growing private credit markets through a blockchain technology-enabled interface."

Soil's integration into the Plume ecosystem marks a pivotal step in delivering on-chain fixed income at scale," said Chris Yin, CEO and Co-Founder of Plume. "By enabling regulated, real-world yield products like Soil's to operate seamlessly within DeFi, we're expanding the utility of stablecoins and accelerating our mission to make RWAs accessible, interoperable, and truly composable across the RWAfi stack.

This partnership also allows Soil's yield-bearing token to become interchangeable in the broader RWAfi ecosystem. On Plume, these tokens will no longer be siloed, with users able to leverage them within DeFi protocols, as collateral, or in yield-bearing strategies, extending their utility.

Soil joins a group of projects launching on Plume's RWA-native chain, which supports everything from tokenized collectibles to regulated credit markets. Together, the two teams are enabling broader access to private markets by transforming how financial products are created, accessed, and used on-chain.

About Soil

Soil is a fintech platform that empowers investors to earn secure, predictable returns on stablecoins through the power of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). By combining the stability and compliance of traditional financial products with the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized finance, Soil helps customers grow and protect their capital with institutional-grade yield opportunities. Soil is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). For more information, visit www.soil.co

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

plume.org

