Software Engineering Services Leader, Encora, Appoints Deepak Bhandari as Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a leader in outsourced software engineering services, today announced Deepak Bhandari, the founder and former managing director of Marylebone Capital Advisors, has been appointed executive vice president, head of Corporate Development, effective immediately. Bhandari's appointment underscores Encora's strategy to continue to expand the company's service capabilities. In this role, Bhandari will provide strategic leadership to support the business with a focus on expanding the company's strategic presence in Latin America and India, and entering new markets such as Central and Eastern Europe.

"We are delighted to have Deepak as a member of our Global Leadership Team," said Venu Raghavan, CEO of Encora. "His deep experience in corporate development and market expansion, combined with the thought leadership he brings to partnerships, mergers and acquisitions complement Encora's strengths and create opportunities to grow our business."

An accomplished professional with extensive global experience in diverse industries, Deepak offers 25+ years of expertise in investment banking and strategic capital advisory, investment funds structuring, and mergers and acquisitions. Within the tech sector, his focus has been on building relationships with founders of high growth companies across several global markets and providing strategic advise to such founders in their quest to seek successful exits through mergers and acquisitions.

"I am excited to join Encora and support the organization in expanding their global footprint in new markets through strategic partnerships and acquisitions," said Bhandari. "I am also honored to be joining Encora's team of extraordinary leaders and be part of this unprecedented period in the company's growth."

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is an established leader in Digital Product Development services. The preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies, Encora provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. With over 7,300 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary Agile Engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

