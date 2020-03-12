SoftServe Experts Named 2020 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals

MVPs recognized for their inspiration, mentorship, and support of the Sitecore community in the technology category

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces that three of its professionals have been named 2020 Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) by Sitecore, the global leader in experience management software. The MVP program honors professionals from around the world who provide the human element critical to driving innovation for Sitecore solutions and building an excited and engaged userbase.

SoftServe MVP honorees include Robert Debowski, software engineer, Robert Senktas, application architect, and Tomasz Juranek, solutions architect, who were recognized in the Technology category for their outstanding contributions to the Sitecore community, representing skills and experience across industries and implementations to illustrate the full capabilities of Sitecore's offerings. Sitecore MVPs are selected through an extensive evaluation process that considers their deep understanding of the Sitecore platform and their commitment to sharing it with other Sitecore partners and customers via original content, speaking opportunities, and online engagements.

"We are proud of our Sitecore MVPs who continue to differentiate SoftServe and our high-value services in the DXP market, ensuring the success of our client-base in the fields of customer experience strategy and digital asset management at an enterprise scale," said Dmytro Ivanov, SVP, technology at SoftServe. "By providing exceptional, original content and engagement, we look forward to more members of our team contributing to the expansion of the Sitecore community and their solutions."

The Sitecore MVP awards are split into four different categories; technology, commerce, strategy, and ambassador. MVPs also engage directly with Sitecore, offering early assessment of new products before they come to market. This year Sitecore recognized 154 Technology MVPs, 46 Strategy MVPs, 19 Commerce MVPs, and 97 Ambassador MVPs globally.

For more information on the Sitecore MVP program, please visit mvp.sitecore.com.

