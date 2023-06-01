Sodexo Engage Sweeps Three Crown Commercial Service Frameworks, Unmatched as the Only Provider Across All Three

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo Engage , the leading expert in employee engagement, has been appointed as a supplier on the new Employee Benefits and Services framework, now making them the only supplier to cover all three critical frameworks by the prestigious Crown Commercial Service (CCS). This achievement underscores Sodexo Engage's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services, solidifying its reputation as a reliable partner for UK public sector organisations.

Sodexo Engage stands out as the consistent partner, offering the public sector an easier way to source across the three frameworks: Pre-Paid Cards (RM6248), Closed Looped Voucher Schemes (RM6248) and the new Employee Benefits & Services (RM6273) framework. These appointments highlight the company's unmatched expertise in meeting the diverse needs of public sector entities. Amidst the persisting cost-of-living crisis, Sodexo Engage remains fully committed to providing comprehensive support to local authorities and central government organisations, and to alleviate the increasing financial burdens faced by public sector employees during these challenging times.

The CCS frameworks provide organisations across the entire UK public sector with a streamlined process to engage with and appoint a supplier for a wide range of products and services. The appointment enables Sodexo Engage to tender for contracts across all government departments and public sector organisations to deliver pre-paid card and voucher solutions, recognition and reward schemes, as well as a range of employee benefits including; employee discounts, financial well-being benefits, cycle-to-work programmes, and well-being products.

"We are thrilled to have secured a third framework position, cementing our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to the public sector," said Graham James, Director at Sodexo Engage. "With more than 15 years of experience, Sodexo Engage takes great pride in supporting the public sector, which remains a top priority for us, and we are honoured to continue fulfilling this crucial mission."

The CCS brings together policy, advice and direct buying; providing commercial services to more than 17,000 customer organisations in the public sector, with services provided by more than 5,000 suppliers.

For more information about Sodexo Engage and public services, visit: www.sodexoengage.com/voucher-schemes

ABOUT SODEXO ENGAGE

Sodexo Engage , part of Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, is a leading expert in employee engagement, providing award-winning employee benefits, rewards and recognition, creating experiences that make a real difference to people's lives, both inside and outside the workplace.

Sodexo Engage delivers powerful employee experience solutions which are developed in partnership with their stakeholders to lift the happiness and wellbeing of their people, which in turn supports their objectives and business performance.

Globally, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, number 2 world leader in Employee Benefit and Engagement Solutions, is a trusted and responsible partner bringing to life sustainable and personalised employee experiences, at work and beyond. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services operates in 31 countries and is supported by 4200 employees.

