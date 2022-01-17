SOCOTEC GROUP FURTHER EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN THE NETHERLANDS

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After its first acquisition in 2021 in the Dutch market, the SOCOTEC Group, a trusted third party and a leading company in building and infrastructure risk management, announces the acquisition of Inpijn Blokpoel, a major player in the Dutch ground investigation and geotechnical market.

With the acquisition of Inpijn Blokpoel Engineers, SOCOTEC is strengthening its position as a key player in the Dutch construction and infrastructure TIC market and is expanding its service portfolio to better serve its customers. The ambition of the group is to become the leading company in testing, inspection and certification services in the construction and infrastructure sectors, alongside the lifecycle of any built environment.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Son, close to Eindhoven, Inpijn Blokpoel Engineers, employs more than 100 people and has a turnover of over 12 million euros. With three main locations around the country (Son, Waddinxveen and Groningen), it is a key player in geotechnics, geophysics and environmental services, some of the core services of the SOCOTEC Group whose global ambition is to meet the growing challenges of environmental, energy, regulatory and digital transitions in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Inpijn Blokpoel Engineers is a specialist in the field of geotechnical and environmental consultancy services using the most modern ground investigation equipment and a cutting-edge laboratory. Consultancy services are provided in the areas of building foundations, construction pits, drainage, wind turbines, logistics centers, structural damage analysis, geophysics, dykes etc. During construction phase, full geotechnical supervision and monitoring can be supplied. Inpijn Blokpoel's clients are contractors, property developers, structural engineers, large engineering companies but also private individuals and of course most Dutch water boards, given its specific know-how in the field of dykes.

Inpijn Blokpoel Engineers' core expertise in geotechnics is highly complementary to Hanselman Group acquired by the SOCOTEC Group last August 2021, as the company offers technical expertise for claim management, construction site nuisances management and monitoring services as well as technical inspection in the real estate market.

Hervé Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group, says: "We are thrilled to have Inpijn Blokpoel as part of our group. Inpijn Blokpoel's brand reputation in the Netherlands and entrepreneurial culture fit extremely well with our organisation and internationalisation strategy. Also, Inpijn Blokpoel broadens our service offering following the acquisition of Hanselman Group. Even if they will remain independent, both companies will be much stronger together and will support the development of the SOCOTEC brand in Europe. With a €25.0m of combined turnover in the Netherlands, SOCOTEC is now a key player in the country and the only one able to offer such a range of services to the Dutch construction and infrastructure markets. Finally, Inpijn Blokpoel complements our existing network of pan-European experts in geotechnics and monitoring across France, the UK, Germany and Italy, from which I expect great technical synergies as well as commercial benefits."

Erik Geurtjens, Managing Director of Inpijn Blokpoel Engineers added: "Joining the SOCOTEC Group is a great opportunity for our organisation, our people and our customers. With the support of SOCOTEC and its technical expertise, we will be in an even better position to accomplish what we have been striving for as a team, over the last 45 years: to minimise the geotechnical and environmental risks for our clients when developing projects in the construction and infrastructure sectors, always looking for the most economical and sustainable options. In the near future, we will be able to expand our market further, serving our customers throughout the entire life cycle of a project."

ABOUT THE SOCOTEC GROUP

At the service of companies for almost 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as a trusted third party in the fields of risk management, compliance, safety, health and environment in the Construction, Infrastructure and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity and performance of assets as well as the safety of people, SOCOTEC develops a range of services in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) for companies in the public and private sectors for their buildings, equipment, infrastructures or constructions. SOCOTEC contributes to the optimisation of their performance by controlling the risks inherent to their activity. Its expertise enables SOCOTEC to support its clients throughout the life cycle of their projects and assets, resulting in a long-term partner position.

N°1 in construction inspection in France, and a major player in TIC services in the Construction and Infrastructure sectors in Europe and the United States, the SOCOTEC group will achieve a consolidated turnover of €1bn in 2021 (50% of which was generated outside France) with 200,000 clients. With a presence in 23 countries and 9,700 employees, it has more than 250 external accreditations, enabling SOCOTEC to act as a trusted third party in many projects. In France, it has more than 150 locations throughout the country, including 32 training centers.

More information on www.socotec.com

