Sobi will showcase extensive research and clinical outcomes at ISTH 2025

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) will be presenting a wide range of clinical study updates at the annual International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress in Washington (21-25 June). With ten (10) presentations, Sobi's clinical teams will showcase new data for avatrombopag to treat children with ITP, surgery outcomes using efanesoctocog alfa, and abstracts on specific long-term haemophilia studies.

"Attending ISTH is an important part of our commitment to collaboration and knowledge sharing so we can further advance treatments for those living with haemophilia, immune thrombocytopenia, and other rare blood conditions", said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Head of R&D and Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.

"We are proud to be showcasing abstracts as part of the ISTH programme, including Doptelet abstracts that present new data related to children living with ITP, Altuvoct outcomes for perioperative management, and joint health outcomes from a long-term extension study, as well as final outcomes from the B-MORE study. Many people living with rare conditions have unmet needs, and we are proud to present additional data advancing treatments for these rare conditions."

Data to be presented at ISTH 2025

ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa) OC 64.4: Major Surgical Outcomes with

Efanesoctocog Alfa: 4 Years' Experience

in the XTEND Clinical Program Presenting author: Liane Khoo Oral presentation Session date: Tuesday 24 June Session time: 14:45 - 16:00 EDT Location: 151 A&B, Walter E.

Washington CC Convention Center OC 20.5: Treatment of Bleeding Episodes

with Efanesoctocog Alfa in Children: XTEND-ed

Second Interim Analysis Presenting author: Lynn Malec Oral presentation Session date: Sunday 22 June Session time: 14:45 - 16:00 EDT Location: Ballroom A-C, Walter E.

Washington CC Convention Center PB0847: Minor Surgeries Outcomes with

Efanesoctocog Alfa: 4 Years' Experience in the

XTEND Clinical Program Presenting author: Pratima Chowdary Poster presentation Session date: Monday 23 June Session time: 13:45 – 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition Hall PB1425: Joint Health Outcomes with

Efanesoctocog Alfa in Adults/Adolescents

from XTEND-1 Continuing XTEND-ed Presenting author: Christoph Königs Poster presentation Session date: Tuesday 24 June Session time: 13:45 – 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition Hall General Haemophilia PB0778: Addressing unmet medical needs and

health inequities in haemophilia A: expert

consensus statements Presenting author: Cédric Hermans Poster presentation Session date: Monday 23 June Session time: 13:45 – 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition Hall PB0816: Extravascular distribution of factor IX:

evidence and relevance for haemophilia B

replacement therapy Presenting author: Cédric Hermans Poster presentation Session date: Monday 23 June Session time: 13:45 – 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition Hall PB1439: Monitoring Joint Health in Haemophilia

Patients in Spain: Updated Analysis of the JOIN-US

Project Presenting author: María Teresa Álvarez Román Poster presentation Session date: Tuesday 24 June Session time: 13:45 – 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition Hall ALPROLIX® (rFIXFc) PB0868: Real-World Effectiveness and Usage of Recombinant Factor IX Fc: Final Data from the

B-MORE Study Presenting author: Heidi Glosli Poster presentation Session date: Monday 23 June Session time: 13:45 – 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition Hall Doptelet® (avatrombopag) PB0348: Consistent Response to Avatrombopag

for the Treatment of Children with ITP Across Various

Baseline Characteristics Presenting author: Rachael F. Grace Poster presentation Session date: Sunday 22 June Session time: 13:45 - 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition hall PB0364: Evaluation of Efficacy and Safety of

Avatrombopag in Children with ITP Based on

Disease Duration Presenting author: Rachael F. Grace Poster presentation Session date: Sunday 22 June Session time: 13:45 - 14:45 EDT Location: Exhibition hall OC 65.3: Real-World Outcomes of Avatrombopag

Treatment in Primary ITP Stratified by Prior TPO-RA

Exposure Presenting author: Srikanth Nagalla Oral presentation Session date: Tuesday 24 June 2025 Session time: 14:45 – 16:00 EDT (Presentation time currently in

programme: 15:15 – 15:30 EDT)

All abstracts are accessible through the official ISTH website. However, any late-breaking abstracts will only be made available later.

About ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa)

ALTUVOCT® (efanesoctocog alfa) is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A. ALTUVOCT can be used for all age groups and any disease severity.

About Elocta®/Eloctate® (efmoroctocog alfa)

Elocta®/Eloctate® (efmoroctocog alfa) is a treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A. Elocta/Eloctate can be used for all age groups.

About Alprolix® (eftrenonacog alfa)

Alprolix® (eftrenonacog alfa) is a treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia B. Alprolix can be used for all age groups.

About Doptelet® (avatrombopag)

Doptelet® (avatrombopag) is indicated for the treatment of primary chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments, and a treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

About Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. Sanofi apply deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Sanofi's team is guided by one purpose: to chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires Sanofi to drive progress and deliver positive impact for Sanofi's people and the communities Sanofi serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

About the Sanofi and Sobi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix and Elocta/Eloctate. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of efanesoctocog alfa, or ALTUVIIIO® in the US, Japan, and Taiwan, and Altuvoct in Europe. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia, and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

