Sobi presents clinical data at WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) presents clinical data aimed at updating the global haemophilia community attending this year's WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit in Dubai from the 23 – 25 April. New and updated outcomes and analyses will be presented from the XTEND phase 3clinical program testing the effectiveness of Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa) treatment for haemophilia A, including updates on patients' joint health and surgical outcomes in patients.

"At WFH 2025 CCS, Sobi will present highlights from the XTEND phase 3 program and discuss the new treatment paradigm with FVIII levels in the non-haemophilia range. Sharing these clinical outcomes with the wider haemophilia community will help to ensure the latest treatment approaches are widely known and understood," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.

Key data to be presented at WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit, Dubai, UAE

Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa)

Oral Presentations . A plain language summary of the association

between joint health and patient reported

quality of life outcomes using data from the

efanesoctocog alfa Phase 3 clinical trial in

adults and adolescents with severe

haemophilia A . Oral presentation: Oral FP-TH-02.5 Date: Thursday 24 April 2025 Time: 08:45 – 09:00 Location: Great Ballroom .

Efanesoctocog alfa for the perioperative

management of dental surgery in

participants with severe hemophilia A: 4

years of experience during the XTEND clinical

program Oral presentation: Oral FP-WE-01.5

Date: Wednesday 23 April



Time: 16:15 – 16:30



Location: Great Ballroom Posters

SHINE study design: An interventional, open-

label, Phase 4 study investigating changes in

synovial hypertrophy in patients with

haemophilia A on efanesoctocog alfa

prophylaxis Poster presentation: Poster PO-179 Presentation dates and times:

Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24

April / 19:00 – 20:00

Long-term outcomes of prophylaxis with

efanesoctocog alfa in adults and adolescents

previously treated on demand: second

interim analysis of XTEND-ed Poster presentation. Poster PP-044 Presentation dates and times:

Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24

April / 19:00 – 20:00

Plain language summary of two-year results

of weekly efanesoctocog alfa treatment in

children with severe haemophilia A: Interim

analysis of the XTEND-ed phase 3 study Poster presentation. Poster PP-045 Presentation dates and times:

Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24

April / 19:00 – 20:00

Plain language summary: Efanesoctocog alfa

treatment outcomes over 3 years in adults

& adolescents with severe haemophilia

A in the long-term XTEND-ed study Poster presentation. Poster PP-046 Presentation dates and times:

Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24

April / 19:00 – 20:00

The A-MOVE study easily explained: the

value of regular joint assessments in

individuals with haemophilia Poster presentation: Poster PP-043 Presentation dates and times:

Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30 Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24

April / 19:00 – 20:00

About efanesoctocog alfa

Efanesoctocog alfa [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein] (formerly BIVV001) is a novel and significant part of the week factor VIII therapy. It has the potential to deliver near-normal factor activity levels for significant parts of the week, improving bleed protection in a once-weekly dose for people with haemophilia A. Efanesoctocog alfa builds on the innovative Fc fusion technology by adding a region of von Willebrand factor and XTEN® polypeptides to extend its time in circulation. It is the only therapy that has been shown to break through the von Willebrand factor ceiling, which imposes a half-life limitation on current factor VIII therapies. It was approved as ALTUVIIIO™ [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein-ehtl] by Sanofi in the US in February 2023.

About the Sobi and Sanofi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix® and Elocta®/Eloctate®. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of efanesoctocog alfa, referred to as ALTUVIIIO™ in the USA and ALTOVUCT in Europe. An investigational factor VIII therapy with the potential to provide high sustained factor activity levels with once-weekly dosing for people with haemophilia A. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-presents-clinical-data-at-wfh-2025-comprehensive-care-summit,c4138560

The following files are available for download: