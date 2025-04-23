Sobi presents clinical data at WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

23 Apr, 2025, 05:27 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi® (STO: SOBI) presents clinical data aimed at updating the global haemophilia community attending this year's WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit in Dubai from the 23 – 25 April. New and updated outcomes and analyses will be presented from the XTEND phase 3clinical program testing the effectiveness of Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa) treatment for haemophilia A, including updates on patients' joint health and surgical outcomes in patients.

"At WFH 2025 CCS, Sobi will present highlights from the XTEND phase 3 program and discuss the new treatment paradigm with FVIII levels in the non-haemophilia range. Sharing these clinical outcomes with the wider haemophilia community will help to ensure the latest treatment approaches are widely known and understood," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, Head of Research, Development, and Medical Affairs (RDMA), and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi.

Key data to be presented at WFH 2025 Comprehensive Care Summit, Dubai, UAE
Altuvoct® (efanesoctocog alfa)

 

Oral Presentations

                 .

A plain language summary of the association
between joint health and patient reported
quality of life outcomes using data from the
efanesoctocog alfa Phase 3 clinical trial in
adults and adolescents with severe
haemophilia A                                                                      .

Oral presentation: Oral FP-TH-02.5

Date: Thursday 24 April 2025

Time: 08:45 – 09:00

Location: Great Ballroom                                              .

Efanesoctocog alfa for the perioperative
management of dental surgery in
participants with severe hemophilia A: 4
years of experience during the XTEND clinical
program

Oral presentation: Oral FP-WE-01.5
Date: Wednesday 23 April

Time: 16:15 – 16:30

Location: Great Ballroom

 

Posters

SHINE study design: An interventional, open-
label, Phase 4 study investigating changes in
synovial hypertrophy in patients with
haemophilia A on efanesoctocog alfa
prophylaxis

Poster presentation: Poster PO-179

Presentation dates and times:
Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
April / 19:00 – 20:00

Long-term outcomes of prophylaxis with
efanesoctocog alfa in adults and adolescents
previously treated on demand: second
interim analysis of XTEND-ed

Poster presentation. Poster PP-044

Presentation dates and times:
Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
April / 19:00 – 20:00

Plain language summary of two-year results
of weekly efanesoctocog alfa treatment in
children with severe haemophilia A: Interim
analysis of the XTEND-ed phase 3 study

Poster presentation. Poster PP-045

Presentation dates and times:
Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30
Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
April / 19:00 – 20:00

Plain language summary: Efanesoctocog alfa
treatment outcomes over 3 years in adults
& adolescents with severe haemophilia
A in the long-term XTEND-ed study

Poster presentation. Poster PP-046

Presentation dates and times:
Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
April / 19:00 – 20:00

The A-MOVE study easily explained: the
value of regular joint assessments in
individuals with haemophilia

Poster presentation: Poster PP-043

Presentation dates and times:
Wednesday 23 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Thursday 24 April / 11:00 – 11:30

Poster Networking Event: Thursday 24
April / 19:00 – 20:00

About efanesoctocog alfa

Efanesoctocog alfa [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein] (formerly BIVV001) is a novel and significant part of the week factor VIII therapy. It has the potential to deliver near-normal factor activity levels for significant parts of the week, improving bleed protection in a once-weekly dose for people with haemophilia A. Efanesoctocog alfa builds on the innovative Fc fusion technology by adding a region of von Willebrand factor and XTEN® polypeptides to extend its time in circulation. It is the only therapy that has been shown to break through the von Willebrand factor ceiling, which imposes a half-life limitation on current factor VIII therapies. It was approved as ALTUVIIIO™ [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein-ehtl] by Sanofi in the US in February 2023.

About the Sobi and Sanofi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix® and Elocta®/Eloctate®. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of efanesoctocog alfa, referred to as ALTUVIIIO™ in the USA and ALTOVUCT in Europe. An investigational factor VIII therapy with the potential to provide high sustained factor activity levels with once-weekly dosing for people with haemophilia A. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.comLinkedIn and YouTube.

