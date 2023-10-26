Snowplus Redefines Disposable Vaping with New 5,000 Puff E-Cigarettes

Groundbreaking Gold Bar and Clic models unveiled at UK Vaper Expo

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowplus, the world's leading independent vape brand, has launched two all-new disposable e-cigarettes – the Snowplus Gold Bar and Snowplus Clic – featuring an industry-first 5,000 puffs TPD-compliant device. Debuting at the UK Vaper Expo from October 27-29 in Birmingham, the new products represent a pioneering innovation in the vaping market.

Snowplus Gold Bar and Clic are the first 5000 puffs TPD-compliant disposable vape in the UK market.

"The Snowplus Gold Bar will be the game-changer in the industry, it will definitely lead the product development direction," said a Snowplus spokesperson. "A 5,000-puff TPD disposable vape has never been seen in the UK market before."

All vaping products sold in the UK must comply with the EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). Most legal disposable vaping products in the UK deliver less than 800 puffs to meet TPD.

Snowplus has shattered this limit with proprietary technology that powers the new Gold Bar and Clic models to 5,000 puffs. Engineered with innovative structures and improved atomization, Snowplus is the first to achieve such high puff counts in a TPD-compliant vape.

The pioneering products have already garnered tremendous interest from vaping enthusiasts, retailers, wholesalers and distributors.

The Gold Bar and Clic models both feature transparent e-liquid tanks that give users a clear, real-time view of remaining juice levels. This allows for easy monitoring of puffs used. The products also utilize lab-tested mesh coils made of specialized materials to deliver exceptionally consistent and authentic flavor across 16 different juice options that can be selected. The combination of visible e-liquid levels and optimized coils aims to provide a satisfying vaping experience from the first puff to the 5,000th.

Snowplus has pioneered responsible innovation since its founding in 2019. With $40 million in funding from renowned investors like Sequoia Capital, the company aims to provide better alternatives to combustible cigarettes for adult consumers.

The Snowplus Gold Bar and Clic have passed numerous third-party safety tests. All Snowplus products adhere to global standards, including the TPD, FDA regulations and CE/RoHS certification. The company is dedicated to upholding the highest product safety and quality standards in the vaping industry.

Experience the groundbreaking Gold Bar and Clic e-cigarettes at the Snowplus booth at the UK Vaper Expo from October 27-29 or learn more at www.snowplustech.com.

Snowplus TPD compliance certificates are viewable at https://cms.mhra.gov.uk/ecig-new.

Media contact: laxin.lin@snowplustech.com

