Snowplow Analytics raises $10 million in Series A2 funding

Built for data-informed companies, Snowplow empowers businesses to build a data asset that delivers rich, high-quality behavioral data to power their data products. Unlike packaged analytics providers, Snowplow is uniquely designed to adapt to specific business needs, giving companies full control of their behavioral data with the flexibility to define how data is collected, structured, processed and modeled, enabling a wide variety of use cases. Use cases powered by Snowplow range from customer journey analytics and marketing attribution, to product analytics and paywall optimization.

The funding will drive Snowplow's continued expansion in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including supporting the global community of Snowplow open-source users. Snowplow will also use the capital to accelerate its product roadmap for data teams.

Snowplow was recognized in Gartner's Cool Vendors 2020 Report as a 'Cool Vendor in Marketing and Data Analytics' and has reported considerable growth during 2020 as accelerated digital transformation has made the significance of behavioral data even clearer.

"2020 was a challenging year for everybody - but at Snowplow we saw more and more businesses realizing the need to unify customer behavior across all platforms, in a way that isn't dictated by packaged vendors," said Alex Dean, CEO and co-founder of Snowplow. "Having maintained our growth curve through last year, we are excited to accelerate our global expansion with this new funding from Atlantic Bridge and MMC. Kevin and the Atlantic Bridge team have a deep understanding of the cloud data market and real intuition around scaling enterprise software businesses, so it felt like a great fit. We look forward to seeing what 2021 holds."

Kevin Dillon, Managing Partner at Atlantic Bridge commented: "The value of behavioral data is widely acknowledged but it has taken Alex and Yali's vision to allow companies to understand and leverage their data within the context of their own unique products and use cases. Snowplow is well-poised to become the principal building block for behavioral insights and smarter decision making. We're excited to be part of the journey."

"The data infrastructure market is evolving quickly and effective management of behavioral data is a core component for any enterprise looking to optimize its digital channels and build a world class foundational data layer" added Ollie Richards, Partner at MMC Ventures. "The company's success and impressive list of clients across various sectors highlights the appetite for Snowplow's products and we're looking forward to continue supporting Alex, Yali and the Snowplow team on the next phase of growth."

About Snowplow Analytics

The Snowplow product is a best-in-class behavioral data management platform, built for data teams. Snowplow lets you track, contextualize, validate and model your customers' behavior across your entire digital estate. Your behavioral data is available in real-time and is delivered to your data warehouse of choice, to power a wide range of use cases, from analytics and reporting to data products and machine-learning. The Snowplow product is distributed as 'private SaaS', running in your own cloud environment (AWS and/or Google Cloud) and giving you complete ownership and control of your data.

Snowplow has over 150 customers across a broad range of sectors and geographies, including Strava, The Economist, Weebly, Hudl, Auto Trader, Omio and Secret Escapes; as a Commercial Open-Source Software (COSS) company, Snowplow also has tens of thousands of open-source users.

Find out more about Snowplow at snowplowanalytics.com .

About Atlantic Bridge

Atlantic Bridge is a global growth technology investment firm with over €1 billion of assets under management across seven funds, investing in deep tech companies in Europe and the U.S. Atlantic Bridge supports portfolio companies in scaling internationally with a global investment team and offices across London, Palo Alto, Dublin, Munich and Paris. Visit http://www.abven.com .

About MMC Ventures

MMC funds and helps scale technology companies that are transforming today's markets. It has been backing transformative tech companies from the Seed and Series A stage since 2000. MMC commits to a deep understanding of each company's underlying technology and business model to help make better decisions and be more effective partners.

Transformative technology companies MMC has backed to date include Gousto, Interactive Investor, NewVoiceMedia, Current Health, Signal AI, Bloom & Wild and Peak.

Explore MMC's research and other actionable insights at www.mmc.vc.

