Smile Train, World's Largest Cleft Organization, Takes on Operations of Simulare Medical, a Leading Surgical Simulation Solution

Operating Simulare will allow Smile Train to offer high-quality, affordable cleft surgery training to its more than 2,100 partner medical professionals around the world

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Train, the world's largest cleft organization, announced today that it will take on operations of Simulare Medical, a leading developer of surgical simulators. Simulare Medical is considered one of the top cleft surgery simulators in the world and will provide Smile Train partners with greater access to safe, high-quality training, particularly in regions with limited resources.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to train local medical professionals and ensure every cleft patient has the safest, highest quality cleft treatment, assuming control of Simulare Medical's cleft program was a natural fit for Smile Train," said Smile Train President & CEO Susannah Schaefer. "Training tools like those offered by Simulare are critical to Smile Train and taking on its operation will allow us to provide our partners with the highest-quality surgical training in a more efficient and cost-effective way, no matter where they are located. We are confident that this will support our continued leadership in cleft lip and palate treatment and to help as many children with cleft as possible."

Smile Train will incorporate the simulators into its portfolio of training programs around the world, making cleft surgery both safer and less costly, as according to research in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, simulator training tools have been shown to improve trainee's grasp of key concepts and shorten the learning curve. The 3D-printed simulators are the most anatomically correct in the industry, offering surgeons training through hyper-realistic models to help prepare them for the many nuances of properly treating cleft lip and palate. As the world's largest cleft organization, Smile Train also has the network to effectively get these valuable tools in the hands of surgeons and trainees globally.

"In many low-resource countries, safe, high-quality surgical training can be a challenge, particularly for specialty treatment such as cleft lip and palate," said Dr. Larry Hollier, chairman of the Smile Train Medical Advisory Board. "I look forward to leveraging this technology to offer additional training to surgeons around the world providing lifesaving treatment to those in need."

"I am thrilled that Smile Train will be operating Simulare Medical moving forward," says the lead developer of the simulators, Dr. Dale Podolsky, an Engineer and Plastic Surgeon. "Smile Train's partner network will ensure that the simulators have a significant impact on the training of cleft surgeons around the world."

As a division of Smile Train, Simulare Medical will be incorporated as a nonprofit based in Toronto, Canada, where the company currently operates and where its current team will remain in place.

Smile Train's sustainable model empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. For over 20 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children globally and will continue to do so until every child in need with a cleft has access to the care they deserve.

