SmartRecruiters' Global Footprint: Facilitating 100 Million Job Applications Signals Strong International Growth

LONDON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, an all-in-one hiring platform, proudly announces its exceptional momentum in international expansion and strategic investments, reaffirming its position as a frontrunner in the industry. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer success, SmartRecruiters continues to set new benchmarks in business growth, customer acquisition, and product development.



The company's unparalleled success is exemplified by its recent milestone: facilitating over 100 million job applications through its easy-apply process in the last twelve months alone. This extraordinary feat highlights the efficiency and scale of SmartRecruiters' platform, and its profound impact on the global job market.

"This milestone underscores the significant results and growth that our platform enables for customers," says Rob Symons, Chief Sales Officer at SmartRecruiters. "The platform isn't just about numbers; it's about the stories, the careers shaped, and the organisational successes powered by the right talent. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the quality of connections between job seekers and employers, as we believe that the right job can transform a person's life, and the right person can transform a business."

Symons' recent promotion to Chief Sales Officer highlights SmartRecruiters' growing influence across Europe and beyond. With over 22 years of experience in recruitment technology, Symons brings invaluable expertise, reinforcing the company's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence. This strategic appointment ensures customers receive unparalleled domain expertise and ensures SmartRecruiters is well-positioned for further growth and innovation in the industry.

In 2023, global momentum continued with key wins in APAC, EMEA, and North America. Notable wins in the restaurant and retail sectors, including Primark and Raising Cane's, leading airlines such as Qantas and Air New Zealand, and prominent Business Services firm KPMG LLP, fueled this momentum.

Michael Stevens, VP of GTM Strategy at SmartRecruiters, echoed Symons' sentiments, emphasising the company's commitment to product innovation and value delivery. "Our robust product roadmap reflects our strategic priorities, balancing substantial investments in R&D with customer-centric enhancements," says Stevens. "We are focused on optimising the platform to deliver unmatched value to customers, ensuring that every dollar spent translates into tangible business outcomes for our users.." This dedication to excellence is recognised and valued by the organisations choosing to partner with SmartRecruiters, bolstered by a significant increase in R&D investment this calendar year.

Rachel Phipps, VP of Customer Success, emphasised SmartRecruiters' strong performance in renewals and add-ons, citing noteworthy renewals such as ALDI Eastern Europe and Ubisoft. "Our relentless focus on customer success has yielded significant results. In FY24, we achieved remarkable global success, onboarding customers at a rate of nearly one per working day throughout the entire year" says Phipps. "As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings across Europe, we remain committed to accelerating our growth trajectory and delivering exceptional value to our global clientele." SmartRecruiters' commitment to innovation and customer success continues to reshape talent acquisition, empowering individuals and businesses alike.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for the best functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

