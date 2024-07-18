SmartRecruiters Announces Keynotes for Hiring Success Conferences in APAC and EMEA

Brian Solis and Chris Riddell Join SmartRecruiters in Amsterdam and Melbourne this Fall

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, the leading provider of enterprise hiring software, announced today that its Hiring Success Conferences will take place in APAC and EMEA this fall. The EMEA conference will be held in Amsterdam on September 11th, and the APAC conference will be in Melbourne on October 9th. These exclusive events have been designed for Talent Acquisition (TA) professionals to learn, network and engage with industry leaders.

As the world of work continues to evolve, Hiring Success EMEA and APAC, aim to empower TA professionals with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to excel in today's hiring landscape. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the future of TA, explore cutting-edge technology, and learn best practices from the industry's top minds.

Key topics include:

Future-Proofing Talent Acquisition : Embracing human-centered innovation in a digital world.

: Embracing human-centered innovation in a digital world. Case Studies & Success Stories : Leveraging AI, automation in hiring strategies, and success stories from leading companies.

: Leveraging AI, automation in hiring strategies, and success stories from leading companies. Strategic Insights : A vision for the evolution of TA technology, the future of work, and skills-based hiring.

: A vision for the evolution of TA technology, the future of work, and skills-based hiring. Technology & Analytics : Enhancing candidate experience, talent analytics, and compliance strategies.

: Enhancing candidate experience, talent analytics, and compliance strategies. Leadership & Innovation: The mission ahead for TA and HR leaders, humanizing TA, and onboarding new TA technology.

Brian Solis and Chris Riddell will be the keynote speakers, bringing their unparalleled expertise and visionary perspectives to the conferences.

Brian Solis - EMEA, Amsterdam (September 11th)

Brian Solis is a world-renowned digital analyst, anthropologist, and futurist. With a profound understanding of the evolving digital landscape, Brian's keynote will explore how to navigate the evolution of culture, work, and technology to build talent acquisition strategies that will allow businesses to meet the future head-on. Attendees will gain insights into how digital anthropology can inform the development of innovative hiring practices and create meaningful connections with candidates. Brian's expertise will help TA professionals adapt to the changing nature of work and drive their organizations towards sustained success. For more information about Brian Solis, visit briansolis.com.

Chris Riddell - APAC, Melbourne (October 9th)

Chris Riddell is a globally recognized futurist and digital technology expert. His keynote will delve into the future of work, highlighting the impact of emerging technologies on Talent Acquisition. Chris will share his vision of a world where AI, automation, and advanced analytics redefine the hiring process, enabling organizations to find and retain the best talent more efficiently. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation within their own organizations. For more information about Chris Riddell, visit chrisriddell.com.

"TA professionals are navigating a dynamic landscape with emerging technologies. SmartRecruiters is thrilled to bring our Hiring Success Conferences to Amsterdam and Melbourne, where we will ignite conversations around the future of talent acquisition. We believe we are on the precipice of a TA revolution, committed to addressing the evolving dynamics of our world and shaping the future together." - Allyn Bailey, Senior Director of PR & Events

Space is Limited - Register Now!

With limited spaces available, TA professionals should register early to secure their spot at these must-attend events. For more information and to register for the Hiring Success Conferences, please visit:

https://www.smartrecruiters.com/hiring-success/apac-2024/

https://www.smartrecruiters.com/hiring-success/emea-2024/

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is a leading provider of enterprise hiring software, helping businesses attract, select, and hire the best talent. Our comprehensive suite of products and services empowers organizations to achieve Hiring Success and build stronger, more diverse teams. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, SmartRecruiters is dedicated to transforming the world of Talent Acquisition.

