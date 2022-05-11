SMARTKAS SIGNS BRAZIL MOU TO BUILD AND OPERATE SMART GREENHOUSES AS IT SEEKS TO ERADICATE GLOBAL FOOD PROBLEMS

Building on its mission to provide food security as a service, the partnership between SMARTKAS and the regional municipality of São João del-Rei in Minas Gerais has the full support from the local, state and federal authorities. Set to begin construction in 2023, the smart greenhouses will use a fully sustainable, clean and green agricultural process that relies on renewable sources for energy and water to produce a variety of fruit and vegetables without pesticides.

Dr. David Meszaros, CEO of SMARTKAS, said: "SMARTKAS is revolutionizing the farming industry and eradicating global food problems by providing food security as a service and building on our belief that access to food and water should be a basic human right.

"Access to a large quantity of locally grown, high quality fruit and vegetables that are produced in a fully sustainable, competitively priced environment and without the need for pesticides will address many of Brazil's food security, malnutrition and hunger issues."

"The arrival of SMARTKAS in our municipality will move our economy, increase revenue, generate many jobs and promote local and regional development," added Nivaldo Andrade, Mayor of São João del-Rei.

SMARTKAS believes only innovative solutions will ensure the world can provide food to 10 billion people by 2050. The Minas Gerais SMARTKAS greenhouses will demonstrate the ability to produce high quality and quantity fruit and vegetables, without the need for deforestation.

Additionally, SMARTKAS has committed to contributing to the reforestation of the Amazon. Official data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research showed deforestation reached a record high of 430 sq. km. in January. SMARTKAS' presence will help tackle the growing agricultural demand amid adverse weather conditions, pest attacks and disease, without the need for pesticides.

The SMARTKAS greenhouses will also provide 300 direct and 2000 indirect jobs, and and R&D partnerships with universities.

