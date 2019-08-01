Smarter Click Appoint David Ayre as Managing Director

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the opening of their Hong Kong office, Smarter Click announce the appointment of David Ayre as their first Managing Director.

International experts in conversion rate optimisation, Smarter Click capitalise on unprecedented growth with the appointment of David Ayre as Managing Director.

With 15 years' experience, Ayre is no stranger to the industry, previously working at Tradedoubler and Summit Media. Working alongside founders Ennis Al-Saiegh, Joe Gilmore and Henry Boyson, he's been instrumental in ensuring the success of Smarter Click.

Ayre's experiences with Smarter Click and within the industry will be of great value to the company, as it continues to partner with advertisers worldwide, delivering technology that's enabled over 1,000 brands to significantly improve conversion rates and understand the importance of engaging with audiences to deliver incremental growth.

"Smarter Click have experienced positive growth year on year for the last 5 years, expanding and strengthening in the UK, launching new products and opening offices in new markets, a lot has been happening publicly and behind the scenes," said Al-Saiegh, CEO, Smarter Click.

"David, in no small way, is a key part of these successes. He's shown expertise in driving our business forward, a commitment to supporting our strategy in a competitive marketplace and a proven record in leadership across sales, client service and tech teams globally."

Ayre spoke of his excitement on being appointed and the challenges he expects: "I'm excited to start the role, having been part of our growth for the last 3 years, I have seen amazing changes in the company, from a start-up mentality in the early days to the grown-up company you see before you today. I'm looking forward to working alongside a great team to continue the successes we have seen thus far. We've been working hard in a competitive industry, competing against businesses in receipt of large amounts of external funding. As a self-started, boot-strap business, our team's continued dedication to hard work has meant we have achieved growth where others have failed – I'm looking forward to leading the drive for significant, long-term revenue growth across the business."

The news follows the company's confirmation of new offices in Hong Kong last month and South America today, expanding their global reach; in addition to the launch of their Smarter Codes product earlier in the year, bringing transparency to advertisers on customer's voucher code experiences.

Contact:

David Ayre

+44-(0)7427-126395

david@smarterclick.co.uk

SOURCE Smarter Click