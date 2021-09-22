Smart Wearable Technology Leader Amazfit Teams Up with Heliot Emil to Take to the Runway at Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022

Amazfit showcased smartwatches with classic & stylish designs that make living an active life easy.

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the smart wearables market, today announced Heliot Emil as its exclusive Official Global Wearable Device Partner. Amazfit's smartwatches, including the GTR 2, GTS 2e and T-Rex Pro, are built to help people take their first steps into smart fitness while looking super-stylish, and perfectly align with Heliot Emil's unique fashion philosophy.

Heliot Emil's show is scheduled for Paris Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022, at 6.30pm (Paris time) on September 27th of 2021.