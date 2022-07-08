Smart Water Meter Market to Register CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, TMR Report

Advancements in next-gen technologies such as IoT and AI assists smart water meter manufacturers to develop robust products

Acceptance of smart water meter as a powerful tool to reduce water wastage to fight water scarcity fosters deployment

WILMINGTON, Del., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR estimates the smart water meter market to be valued at US$ 6.29 billion by 2031. Distinguishing features of smart water meters for data alerts about unyielding water meters, real-time web-based monitoring, and flexible billing cycle are fueling the growth of smart water meter market.

Reliable water consumption monitoring, determination of pH balance, easier and faster leak detection and repair, and more accurate water bills are some other outstanding features for prospects of rapid growth of smart water meter market in the upcoming years.

North America dominated the smart water meter market in 2021 driven by measures taken by governments in the U.S. and Canada to reduce unyielding water usage and undergo modernization that are in line with smart city infrastructure. Significant investments from the U.S. government to replace older water meters with avant-garde smart water meters stimulates smart water meter market of the region.

Focus of product manufacturers to develop varied types of smart water meters to expand customer base to strengthen growth of North America smart water meter market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32777

Smart Water Meter Market – Key Findings of the Report

Significance for remote location monitoring and water leak detection through wireless communication helps to reduce water wastage by 40% for the needs of growing global population. Ability of smart water meter to identify water usage and inefficiencies that helps to generate error-free bills is a boon of smart water meter technology. Resultantly, consumers receive valuable insights of their water consumption that helps them to reduce water wastage and save money.

Integration of smart water meter with AI and IoT enables measure and detailed description of the volume of water used by an individual or business equipping smart water metering companies to directly send to the water provider. Smart water meter is equipped with advanced technologies such as wireless connectivity, cellular connectivity, and data connection that can also help to construct integrated infrastructure for water utilities by reducing the cost required for wiring. Ongoing transformation of smart water meter technology with advancements such as remote identification and clarification tools to further enhance the efficiency of smart water metering infrastructure.

Advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) technology segment dominates the smart water meter market due to two-way communication and improved accuracy. Critical advantages of real-time monitoring of meter operation status, analysis of data for predictive maintenance to improve meter reliability and reduce disruptions rewards advanced meter infrastructure as best smart water meter technology segment. For such reasons, some of the best smart water meters are designed using AMI, finds TMR.

Residential segment accounts for leading smart water meter market share among key application segments. Deployment of smart water meter solutions in residential areas has served to be valuable to monitor water consumption and identify water leakage to prevent wastage. This is driving companies to expand their product portfolio for residential smart water meters.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32777

Smart Water Meter Market – Growth Drivers

Critical advantages to help control, measure, predict, conserve, and manage water effectively fuels the growth of smart water meter market

Leaning of water utility companies to shift toward smart water meter for significance of operational efficiency to boost smart water meter market

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32777

Smart Water Meter Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the smart water meter market are;

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Badger Meter Inc.

Inzalo Utility Systems

Kamstrup A/S

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

Arad Group

BERMAD CS Ltd

Electronet Equipment private Limited

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Sensus USA Inc.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=32777

The smart water meter market is segmented as follows;

Smart Water Meter Market, by Meter Type

Electromagnetic Meter

Ultrasonic Meter

Mechanical Meter

Smart Water Meter Market, by Technology

Automatic Meter Reading

Advanced Meter Infrastructure

Smart Water Meter Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart Water Meter Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Electronics & Semiconductors Research Reports

Water Meter Market - The global water meter market will be worth US$6.1 bn by the end of 2027 as compared to US$4.0 bn in 2018. The market promises to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2027

Electricity Meters (Smart Meters) Market - The global electricity meters (smart meters) market is expected to cross the value of US$ 15.51 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2021 to 2031

Gas Meters Market - The global gas meter market is expected to reach the US$ 6.17 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

Motion Sensor Market - The global motion sensor market is projected to surpass value of US$ 10.4 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031

Magnetometer Market - The global magnetometer market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period

Neuromorphic Chip Market - Neuromorphic Chip Market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 43.8% from 2022 to 2031

Chiplets Market - In terms of revenue, the global chiplets market is estimated to reach value of US$ 47.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period

Chip Resistor Market- Chip Resistor Market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 2,647.8 by 2027, Market for Chip Resistor is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2019 to 2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research