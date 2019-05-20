Smart Shoe Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR of Approximately 22.4% Through 2019 to 2027 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Close to half a million pairs of smart shoes were sold in 2018, as indicated by a recent study of Future Market Insights (FMI). An average 22% Y-o-Y growth is envisaged for the revenue of smart shoe market, over the coming years. More than 1/3rd of the global sales of smart shoes is accounted by North America, followed by Europe. FMI's report prompts at significantly high potential for smart shoe market in APEJ.

Functionality & Feature Upgrade – Key to Succeed in Smart Shoe Industry

As increasing consumer proclivity for health and fitness related products has been elevating the prospects of smart wearables landscape, it is highly likely that smart shoes will also establish a firmer base in coming years. Functional capabilities of smart shoes tracking the data of running or walking, running routes, calories burned, and activity speed will continue to place smart shoes in today's desirable products category.

Request a Sample Report of Smart Shoe Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9482

Other important technologies such as GPS navigation are also likely to uplift applicability of smart shoes in the tech savvy age. According to FMI's analysis, navigation shoes will remain bestselling in the smart shoe market, accounting for more than half of the global smart shoe sales. Step counting smart shoes are also cited as a popular category among consumers of smart shoes.

With leading manufacturers of smart shoes concentrating on enhancing overall customer experience by investing more efforts in improving the cushioning effect, stability, road-holding ability, breathability, shock absorption, and light weight, the report is anticipating more innovation in the smart shoe industry, translating into higher traction for innovative offerings in the smart shoe category.

Request For Customization On This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9482

Key Manufacturers of Smart Shoes Preferring Technological Collaborations, Targeting New Product Launches

The market is dominated by global brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Puma among others. However, the study highlights that Chinese players have been strategizing on strengthening their market footprint, recently, boosting the level of competition further. Moreover, relatively smaller, private-label brands are securing their position in the global smart shoe market by offering competitively priced products, which is likely to emerge as a point of concern for industry giants in the long run.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-9482

From Nike's self-lacing sneakers launched a couple of years ago, followed by Li Ning's smart shoes enabled with military-grade motion sensors, in partnership with Xiomi, product innovation has been the most preferred developmental strategy among leading players. Over innovation, leading companies in smart shoe market are entering strategic partnerships with tech giants. The strategic partnership between SR Max (SR Max Slip Resistant Shoes) and Sole Power, LLC to jointly develop self-charging smart work boots, and that between Genesis Rehab Services and Sensoria Fitness for the development of a smart footwear product for diabetes patients, mark some of the recent examples. Puma's relaunch of the oldest RS-Computer Shoes (2018) initiated a trend wave of launching older products in the category, with technological and feature upgrade.

The report has a dedicated section for strategic profiles of some of the most prominent players actively competing in the global smart shoe market landscape. A few among them include Puma, Under Armour, Adidas, Li Ning (Xiaomi), Nike, Salted Venture, Digitsole, Orphe, Powerlace, Intellinium, GTX Corp, Lechal Company, EasyJet, and E-Vone.

Browse More Retail and Consumer Products Market Insights

Popular Research Reports by FMI:

Men's Skincare Products Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mens-skincare-products-market

Car Seat and Accessories Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/car-seat-and-accessories-market

Electric Shoe Dryer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electric-shoe-dryer-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

FMI Blog: https://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677274/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights