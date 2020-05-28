Smart Pills Expand Horizon of Smart Healthcare Products; Market to Clock CAGR of 8.8% From 2019 to 2027, Finds Transparency Market Research

- Smart Medical Services powered by IoT and Sensors Key to Vast Avenues in Emerging Markets, particularly Asia Pacific; Governments Become Payers, Providers, and Policy Makers, thereby accelerating Growth of Smart Healthcare Products Market

- Application in Patient Treatments and Diagnostics Key to Growth; Digitization in Healthcare Industry Forms Key Underpinning to Market Expansion

ALBANY, New York, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The smart healthcare products market has evolved on the back of the proposition of making medical and patient care more efficient, affordable, and accessible. Rapid pace of digitization in the healthcare industry on account of integration of an array of technologies such as sensors, IoT framework, smart data analytics with healthcare products contributes to broadening avenues in the market. Smart healthcare gadgets play crucial role in accessing patient data remotely and help in monitoring of chronic conditions.

The latest valuation of the smart healthcare products market was estimated to be US$ 37.5 Bn in 2018. Expanding at CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027, the global smart healthcare products market is anticipated to reach worth of US$ 80.3 bn by this period-end.

Increasing share of healthcare spending in the GDP of several countries will focus on adoption of smart healthcare products for patient care, note the analysts at Transparency Market Research. They further concede that addressing cost and privacy concerns should be crucial in making healthcare IT successful for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Key Findings of Smart Healthcare Products Market

Of the various product types in smart healthcare products market, smart pills segment is expected to grow at higher rate than all others during 2019 – 2027

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries spurs uptake of smart pills in healthcare industry

Of the various regions in smart healthcare products market, North America held the majority of share in 2018

held the majority of share in 2018 The North America market was trailed by Europe

market was trailed by Asia Pacific market to rise at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027

market to rise at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027 Rapidly aging populations to boost patients' acceptance of smart healthcare products

Smart Healthcare Products Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

A favorable macroeconomic framework in numerous countries is key to the rapid expansion of global smart healthcare products market. Few of the trends are worth noticing.

Over the past few years, developing economies have seen an incessant focus of policy makers to increase the share of healthcare services spending in the nation's GDP. This is also laying groundwork for healthcare IT frameworks to flourish, thereby helping propel positive growth of smart healthcare products market

Financial specialists and global technology players see incredible potential in smart medical care, and are bolstering investments in development of IoT systems for healthcare.

In recent years, developing countries of the world have seen a rapid penetration of electronic medical records

Key Challenges for Players in Smart Healthcare Products Market

The smart healthcare products market has made some incredible strides in developing and developed world, unarguably. But a few concerns offset the gains of their uptake in the healthcare industry as following:

Both the high cost of smart healthcare products and the lack of clinical expertise in cost-sensitive markets are demand dampeners

In developed countries, doctors with private clinics see meagre gains in investing in smart healthcare products. This is because healthcare providers, especially hospitals, who are not part of integrated healthcare IT, the gains will accrue at negligible rate. This is a crucial restraint on the expanding revenue scope. Such findings were part of a notable Congressional Budget Office, U.S.

Privacy concerns as to breach of patient's information have made patients and providers skeptical of purported benefits of smart healthcare products.

Nevertheless, the factors highlighting the silver lining are more than one:

Technology providers are leaning on unveiling smart healthcare products that fare well in relation to data privacy.

Prominent regional regulatory agencies are gradually proving to be generous in approving smart healthcare products

Research in development and commercialization of smart pills and other novel smart healthcare devices are growing at fast pace, generally in the developed world

The global smart healthcare products market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Product Type

Smart Syringe



Smart Pills



RFID Smart Cabinets



Electronic Health Record

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Application

Health Data Storage and Exchange



Monitoring and Treatment



Inventory Management

Global Smart Healthcare Products Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

