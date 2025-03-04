Smart Lighting Market worth $17.38 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart lighting market was estimated to be valued at USD 9.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.38 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising smart city initiatives across the globe, advancements in AI and edge computing, establishment of standard and digital protocols by authorized bodies, growing demand for IoT-integrated smart lighting, rising adoption of LED lights and luminaires in outdoor applications, and increasing penetration of data analytics in smart lighting are the major factors driving the overall market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=985

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Lighting Market"

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

250 – Pages

Smart Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 9.86 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 17.38 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, By Installation Type, By Communication Technology, By End-use Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Interoperability and compatibility issues Key Market Opportunities Emerging smart office and smart retail trends Key Market Drivers Growing smart city initiatives across the globe

By end-use application, the indoor application segment to account for the largest market share in 2030

One of the key driving factors for indoor applications in the smart lighting market is the increased emphasis on convenience, energy conservation, and ambiance control in corporate offices, retail stores, and homes. In residential applications, homeowners are drawn to the ease of voice control, automation, and customization offered by smart lighting in domestic environments. Moreover, in the commercial sector, intelligent lighting that responds to various activities and increases well-being and efficiency is becoming increasingly popular due to increased usage of time spent at offices and shopping complexes. Smart lighting solutions are being adopted by businesses at an increasing rate to minimize energy costs, meet sustainability goals, and create aesthetically pleasing, properly lit environments for employees and consumers.

By offering, the services segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

The services segment is estimated to expand with the fastest CAGR in the smart lighting industry owing to the growing demand for smooth integration, customization, and maintenance of intelligent lighting. As consumers shift from traditional lighting to smart lighting, the need for specialized support to install, optimize, and manage such systems to ensure top performance and energy efficiency increases. Moreover, with the fast-paced growth of IoT and cloud-based lighting control, software updates, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance services have seen an increased demand. Enterprises are also increasingly adopting lighting-as-a-service (LaaS) models, which minimize initial costs and provide continuous support and upgrades.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=985

Americas to hold the second-largest share in the market from 2025 to 2030

With the extensive adoption of smart lighting in smart homes, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings, the Americas are expected to hold the second-largest market share of smart lighting. Support from government policies, the well-established infrastructure, and the high awareness level among consumers drive the market growth. Demand is fueled in North America, especially in the US and Canada, by strict energy regulations, LED upgrade rebates, and growth in smart city installations. For occupant comfort and energy efficiency, the commercial sector, including office buildings, retail stores, and healthcare facilities, is rapidly adopting smart lighting solutions. Further, residential adoption has been supported by growth in IoT ecosystems and interoperability with voice-controlled devices such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Key Players-

The key companies offering smart lighting companies include Signify Holding (Netherlands), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Legrand (France), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Zumtobel Group (Austria), and LEDVANCE GmbH (Germany) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=985

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

LED Lighting Market Size, Share, Industry Growth and Analysis, by Product (Lamps, Luminaire), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Installation (New, Retrofit), Sales Channel (Direct, retail, E-commerce) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2029

Smart Home Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Lighting Controls, Smart Speaker, Entertainment, Smart Kitchen, HVAC Controls, Security & Access Controls), Offering (Behavioral, Proactive), Sales Channel, Installation Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-lighting-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-lighting.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg