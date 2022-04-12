Smart Labels Market Size to Reach USD 22850 Million by 207 at a CAGR of 16% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Label Market is Segmented by Type (EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags), by Application (Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business Services Category.

In 2020, the global Smart Labels market size was USD 8085.8 Million and it is expected to reach USD 22850 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021-to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the smart label market are:

Benefits such as the need to reduce food wastage through tracking the quantity of each product, enhanced food safety by tracking movement throughout the supply chain, and the need to prevent counterfeit foods are expected to drive the growth of the smart label market.

Smart labels are also playing a vital role in the marketing and advertising of consumer products. This in turn is expected to further fuel the smart label market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL SMART LABELS MARKET

A key trend shaping the smart label market growth is the use of smart labels to reduce food waste and improve food safety. These labels can help reduce food waste by tracing the freshness of the product and making information visible to customers and suppliers. As a result, steps can be taken to prevent food waste. Furthermore, Smart labels add a functional element to packaging by providing a unique digital identity for everyday products that can be used to connect supply chains, optimize inventory, create a unique consumer experience, and protect products from theft and counterfeiting. This factor is expected to further fuel the smart label market growth.

The use of smart labels on food packaging is becoming increasingly popular among manufacturers. A growing market trend is customers' growing interest in the ethical credentials and health benefits of food and beverages. With the increased information capacity of smart labels, more data about the health and ethics of food and beverages can be presented. This in turn is expected to drive the smart label market growth.

These labels are used to enable smart supply chains and also play an important role in consumer product marketing and advertising. This can be accomplished by providing product information as well as analyzing consumer buying patterns based on the information collected by these labels. Cost-cutting across the supply chain by manufacturers to get closer to the nearest level of efficiency has boosted demand and prompted proactive adoption of these solutions to gain the first-mover advantage in the individual end-user industry. This factor is expected to further propel the smart label market growth.

SMART LABELS MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the RFID segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on application, the Retail segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The retail industry has started using RFID Technology, and it now accounts for the highest number of labels and tags volumes.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative, due to an increase in potential start-ups, an increase in disposable income, an increase in urbanization and industrialization, and an increase in the retail and health and pharmaceutical industries.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE SMART LABEL MARKET:

Key players in the smart label market include Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation, Tyco Sensormatic, Smartrac, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share of over 35%.

Other Key Players



SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

