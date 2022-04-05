Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market Gains Profitable Prospects Due to Rising Use of Smart Sensors in IoT Devices, Notes TMR Report

- The global smart/intelligent sensors market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 208.09 Bn by 2031

- North America is prognosticated to maintain prominent market position, owing to the expansion of the regional healthcare and automotive industries

ALBANY, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart/intelligent sensors market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Smart sensors are gaining traction and considered to be playing critical part in the wide acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT). These sensors are utilized for varied purposes across wearable devices, autonomous vehicles, and cell phone navigation. Furthermore, many companies from diverse industries are focusing on replacing simple sensor systems with smart sensor systems, owing to different advantages of the later one. For instance, smart sensor systems are known for offering improved efficiency, are easy to use, and provide advanced communication capabilities. Hence, rising adoption of these systems across residential as well as industrial applications is creating prominent business avenues in the global smart/intelligent sensors market.

The smart/intelligent sensors market in North America is projected to gain prominent business prospects during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to many factors, including incorporation of innovative features in automobiles, increase in consumer preference for the replacement of electronic devices for technologically advanced features, and rise in the use of next-gen medical equipment.

Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Key Findings

Smart sensors are being increasing adopted industrial environments. For instance, Industry 4.0. Smart vibration sensors and temperature sensors are being utilized in production plants in order to avoid excessive vibration and overheating on machinery, states a report by TMR.

Smart sensors find application in smart home devices in order to link interior equipment and appliances of a home to the Wi-Fi in the residential settings. With the help of IoT, homeowners can make changes in the settings of equipment at their home including thermostats, security sensors, and lighting using their tablets or smartphones. Such innovations are leading to lucrative prospects in the global smart/intelligent sensors market.

Government authorities of many nations across the globe are focusing on the development of smart cities. Moreover, there has been a surge in the adoption of smart homes across many developed nations. These factors are estimated to generate remarkable demand opportunities in the smart/intelligent sensors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to be driven by rising trend of using power from non-traditional sources of energy.

Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Growth Boosters

Rising use of more diversely functional and smaller smart/intelligent sensors in different applications, including collision prevention, healthcare monitoring, oil platforms, and automotive applications is resulting in sizable sales prospects in the global smart/intelligent sensors market

Surge in the incorporation of smart/intelligent sensors in military, surveillance, and transportation & logistics is prognosticated to fuel the expansion of the market in the upcoming years

Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Competition Landscape

Major enterprises operating in the global smart/intelligent sensors market are focusing on the development of cost-efficient products in order to strengthen their customer base

Manufacturers of smart/intelligent sensors are launching next-gen products with advanced features in them. These efforts are helping companies in expanding their product portfolios.

Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Omron Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Ottomate International

SICK AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology

Smart/Intelligent Sensors Market Segmentation

Type

Flow Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature & Humidity Sensors

Touch Sensors

Water Sensors

Others (Radar Sensors, Position Sensors, etc.)

Technology

MEMS

CMOS

Others

Component

Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC)

Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC)

Amplifiers

Microcontrollers

Others

End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others (Education, Agriculture, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

