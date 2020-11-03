Smart Home Market Worth $ 207.88 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Home Market"

Global Smart Home Market Overview

Increasing technological developments in various home appliances and equipment boost the growth of the smart home market. The growing importance of home monitoring system for security issues is a key factor that is adding to the growth in demand for smart and connected homes. The introduction of newly developed innovative wireless technologies like HVAC Controller, security, and access regulators are anticipated to boost the market growth. The increasing trend of adoption of consumer durables and electronics is likely to provide new opportunities during the forecast period. Apart from households, many businesses are shifting their focus toward advanced technologies such as IoT. This is expected to provide new opportunities in the areas of lighting, HVAC, security, healthcare, and entertainment.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the overall Smart Home market growth. The high cost of installation of smart devices and the threat of privacy concerns and cyberattacks might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The "Global Smart Home Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Honeywell, Schneider, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson, Siemens, ABB, ASSA ABLOY, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Legrand S.A., and GE.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Home Market On the basis of Technologies, Product, and Geography.

Smart Home Market by Technologies

Cellular Network Technologies



Protocols and Standards



Wireless Communication Technologies

Smart Home Market by Product

Lighting Control



Security and Access Control



HVAC Control



Entertainment and Other Controls

Smart Home Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

