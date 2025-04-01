Smart Glass Market to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2029, Growing at 11.7% CAGR

"Smart glass is a technology that changes its properties, like transparency, with light, heat, or electricity, offering energy savings and privacy. Its global market is rapidly growing, driven by demand in construction, automotive, and electronics."

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global Markets and Technologies for Smart Glass is grow from $6.2 billion in 2024 to reach $10.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2024 through 2029.

This report focuses on the global market for switchable smart glass that changes tint with light or heat (wearable smart glasses are outside the scope of the report). It covers 2023 as the base year and forecasts from 2024 to 2029. The market is analyzed by type (active and passive), technology (electrochromic, thermochromic), and end user (automotive, construction, and electronics).

Interesting facts

Smart glass blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays, keeping interiors safe from sun damage and protecting people from UV exposure. Luxury car brands like Ferrari and Maserati work closely with smart glass makers to include this advanced feature, which is highly sought after in premium vehicles.

Factors contributing to the growth include:

Macro-Factor: End-use industries' growth: The growth of end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, and electronics, drives demand for smart glass. Their expanding applications fuel innovation and market expansion. Increasing urbanization: Increasing urbanization boosts demand for smart glass in modern buildings, transportation, and infrastructure, offering energy efficiency and advanced functionality. Rising focus on green buildings: The rising focus on green buildings drives demand for smart glass, which enhances energy efficiency, reduces carbon footprints, and supports sustainable construction.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The smart glass market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7% for the forecast period 2024-2029.



What segments are covered in the market?

The smart glass market is segmented based on type, technology and end-user.



Which type will dominate the market in 2029?

Active glass will dominate the type segment.



Which region has the largest share of the market?

Europe has the largest market share.

Leading companies include:

AGC Inc.

Corning Inc.

FG Glass

Fuyao Group

Gentex Corp.

Guardian Industries Holdings

Halio Inc.

Jaipur Tuffen Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Privetek

SPD Control Systems Corp.

Saint-Gobain

Smart Glass

Smartglass International

