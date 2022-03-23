Smart Gas Meter Market to hit US$ 14 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising natural gas demand across developed & developing countries along with the ongoing development of gas pipeline infrastructure will fuel the residential smart gas meter market. Growing consumer awareness of gas consumption patterns coupled with increasing gas thefts & line losses across unstructured grids will propel the demand for metering modules. A paradigm shift toward smart city programs along with the rising construction of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across developing countries will positively stimulate the business scenario. Ineffective domestic gas distribution systems along with the growing requirement for accurate & long-range radio frequency meter reading technologies will further drive product penetration.

The AMR-based smart gas meter segment is anticipated to account for around USD 5 billion by 2028. The ability to monitor and diagnose industrial, commercial & domestic gas consumption patterns coupled with the cost tracking of resource utilization will positively sway product demand. Intensifying conservation measures to minimize & detect gas leakages, thefts, and pipeline breakdown will further complement the business scenario.

The Asia Pacific smart gas meter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% through 2028. Ongoing natural gas demand across developing regions on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization will foster the business dynamics. Government meter replacement programs to enhance the monitoring and operational efficiency of pipeline distribution networks will further sway the industry scenario. Furthermore, strict regulatory targets to deploy AMI/AMR gas modules by various regional municipalities and utilities will sway the business scenario.

The COVID-19 impact across the smart gas meter market led to a moderate decline owing to delays in the rollout programs. However, various utilities and leading manufacturers are inclined toward the re-initiation of unit installation by mid-2022. Ongoing investment by major government authorities and private players toward the deployment and installation of intelligent modules and meters will further sway the industry dynamics.

Some of the key findings of the smart gas meter industry report include:

Rising energy demand along with an exponential increase in the population index will complement the smart gas meter market.

Government schemes, rebates, and stringent norms to replace mechanical meters with advanced metering systems will complement the industry outlook.

Ongoing technological advancements along with rising R&D investments by major leading players to deploy remote-based modules with billing ease and accuracy will augment the product demand.

Major industry participants operational across the smart gas meter market include Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Honeywell International, and Itron.

